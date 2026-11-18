Why the Nairobi Expressway Is Losing Billions Despite Over 245,000 Cars Paying Tolls Daily (Image: Files)

Why the Nairobi Expressway Is Losing Billions Despite Over 245,000 Cars Paying Tolls Daily (Image: Files)

Why the Nairobi Expressway Is Losing Billions Despite Over 245,000 Cars Paying Tolls Daily

The Nairobi Expressway’s financial woes have deepened as rising costs continue to outpace its growing toll revenue.

The Nairobi Expressway saw its annual financial shortfall widen to KSh 5 billion last year, weighed down by heavy debt servicing obligations that continue to outpace toll collections on the Chinese-funded tollway.

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Data from the National Treasury reveals that the 27.1-kilometre elevated corridor generated KSh 9.62 billion in revenue during the twelve months leading to December 2025.

However, operational and financing costs climbed to KSh 14.73 billion over the same duration, leaving the project deep in the red despite a dramatic increase in commuter usage.

The widening deficit underscores the prolonged path to profitability for the flagship infrastructure asset, even as daily vehicular volume expanded sharply.

An average of more than 245,333 vehicles utilised the double-decker route each day during the fourth quarter, marking a substantial jump from the daily average of 70,000 cars recorded in 2024.

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In the financial year ending June 2024, the corridor had booked a narrower deficit of KSh 1.2 billion after posting KSh 4.6 billion in receipts against KSh 5.8 billion in expenditure.

Toll Mechanics and Currency Buffers

Nairobi Expressway ETC and MTC toll station

Managed by Moja Expressway, a local subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the highway requires motorists to pay between KSh 170 and KSh 500 per trip, depending on vehicle classification and distance travelled.

Toll tariffs have remained static since 2024, anchored to an exchange rate of KSh 143.75 per US dollar and an inflation benchmark of 6.85 per cent.

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Although the Kenyan shilling has since rallied to trade around the KSh 130 mark against the dollar, the Ministry of Transport opted against lowering user charges.

Under the concession agreement, the Cabinet Secretary retains the discretion to reduce rates when inflation drops and the local unit gains value.

Maintaining the tariff structure provided a financial cushion for the concessionaire, sparing the operator from even steeper operational deficits.

Long-Term Commercial Outlook

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Built at an estimated cost of KSh 86.8 billion, the expressway running from Mlolongo to Westlands represents Kenya's pioneering major venture under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The project features four- and six-lane dual carriageways built along Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way, serviced by 11 toll plazas and interchanges.

CRBC is slated to operate the highway for 27 years to recoup its capital before handing the asset over to the state.

Across the entire concession lifecycle, the facility is projected to collect KSh 302.5 billion in gross receipts, yielding an estimated net profit of KSh 106.8 billion, averaging about KSh 3.9 billion annually, a figure that rivals earnings from many top-tier firms listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Despite the current balance-sheet strain, Treasury officials have highlighted the road’s broader economic footprint, citing dramatic reductions in urban travel times and rising real estate valuations along the arterial corridor.

Expanding the Private-Capital Pipeline

The state is increasingly banking on toll concessions to modernise critical transport links while keeping external sovereign borrowing and fiscal deficits in check.

Legal revisions introduced in 2021 streamlined the Public-Private Partnership Act, cutting red tape to draw institutional investors into state infrastructure.

Following the expressway blueprint, Kenya has advanced plans for its second major toll project: the 210-kilometre Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway, valued at KSh 182.72 billion.

The major corridor will be constructed and run under a 30-year toll concession split between CRBC, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International Engineering (SDRBI) to ease transit bottlenecks heading into the Rift Valley and Western Kenya.

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Following years of sluggish private-sector engagement in public-private partnerships (PPPs), regulatory reforms enacted under former President Uhuru Kenyatta helped revitalise investor interest in national development initiatives.