Harambee Stars captain has issued a bold wake-up call to Kenyan football bosses over internal issues affecting the national team.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has issued a direct, public challenge to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), warning that persistent administrative dysfunction off the pitch is undermining the national team’s progress.

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Speaking out via his official social media platforms on Wednesday morning, November 18, 2026, hours after Kenya fell 2-1 to South Africa in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium, the prolific striker delivered a candid assessment of Kenyan football that quickly sparked widespread debate among supporters and stakeholders alike.

Michael Olunga Demands Urgent Administrative Reform From FKF

Rather than masking frustration behind routine post-match pleasantries, Michael Olunga aimed squarely at the governance structures running the local game.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga (Photo Courtesy).

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With Kenya preparing to co-host the 2027 AFCON finals alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the skipper stressed that talent alone cannot carry the national team if organisational shortcomings continue unchecked.

"At the same time, if we truly want Kenyan football to progress, the federation must put its house in order. Off-pitch issues are directly affecting our game, and we all hope to see better management and structure in the coming year. Kenyan football deserves nothing less," Olunga stated.

Michael Olunga: Captain’s Pain Over Nyayo Defeat and Gratitude to Packed Stands

Turning to Tuesday night’s tense clash at Nyayo National Stadium, Olunga admitted that falling short in front of a passionate home crowd stung deeply.

After holding Bafana Bafana to a dramatic 2-2 draw away in Johannesburg four days earlier, Harambee Stars matched the visitors for over an hour before a second-half brace from Relebohile Mofokeng put South Africa 2-0 ahead, rendering Mohammed Bajaber’s 88th-minute strike a late consolation.

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Despite the disappointing outcome, which leaves Kenya third in Group D with two points from four matches, the captain paid heartfelt tribute to the thousands of Kenyans who packed the arena and cheered the squad throughout the contest.

"Not the result we wanted after falling 2–1 to South Africa, and it hurts that we couldn’t reward the incredible crowd that turned out in huge numbers to back us. To every Kenyan who showed up and supported us from start to finish—thank you. Your energy means everything to this team, and we promise to keep working to give you better results in the long run," he wrote.

Historic Milestone as Michael Olunga Equals Kenya’s All-Time Scoring Record

Michael Olunga. Image: Michael Olunga/Facebook

Even amid collective disappointment over the result and pointed criticism of football administrators, the November international window marked an unforgettable personal triumph for the 32-year-old forward.

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After converting a crucial first-half penalty in the 2-2 draw against South Africa in the first leg, Olunga reached 35 international goals, surpassing Dennis Oliech’s 34 strikes and drawing level with the legendary William "Chege" Ouma as Kenya’s joint all-time leading goalscorer.

Reflecting on etching his name permanently into Kenyan football folklore, Olunga shared his gratitude with those who have walked alongside him throughout his decade-long international career.