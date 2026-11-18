Treasury CS John Mbadi says the PAYE tax cut bill is ready for Parliament before recess, while highlighting slower debt growth, rising forex reserves, and pending bill clearance plans.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has confirmed that the government’s proposed bill to reduce Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions is complete and is currently undergoing legal review at the Attorney General’s office before being presented to Parliament.

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Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on November 17, 2026, Mbadi outlined the legislative timeline for the tax relief measure, noting that the National Treasury has finalized its drafting work. The Cabinet Secretary revealed that he signed off on the document the previous week and forwarded it to the Attorney General for statutory vetting.

"The bill is ready. I think it is now with the Attorney General. We will take it to Parliament before the break for recess," Mbadi stated during the broadcast.

He emphasized that slashing monthly salary deductions cannot be done through executive decree, as it requires formal legislative backing.

file image of the National Treasury

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"The process of reducing PAYE requires an amendment to the law and that amendment must pass through Parliament before implementation," he explained, adding that salaried workers will only see the changes reflected on their payslips once lawmakers debate and approve the amendments.

Debt growth and stable Shilling

Beyond personal income tax reforms, Mbadi used the interview to provide a broad update on Kenya’s macroeconomic health, highlighting a significant deceleration in the pace of public borrowing. According to the Treasury boss, the rate of public debt growth has been cut nearly in half, dropping from roughly 15 per cent in the 2022/23 financial year to about 8%currently.

"Today it is 8%. Meaning we have slowed the growth down," he noted.

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This fiscal consolidation has begun to reflect in key economic ratios. Mbadi reported that Kenya’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio has eased from approximately 72% to 69%, while external debt relative to GDP has fallen from 38% to 32%.

Furthermore, the government has reduced its exposure to exchange rate volatility by lowering the proportion of external debt denominated in US dollars from 68% down to 55 %. Debt servicing pressures have also eased considerably, with the debt service-to-export ratio dropping from around 40% in 2024 to 18%.

Addressing the stability of the Kenyan shilling, Mbadi credited proactive liability management operations for eliminating immediate sovereign default risks.

He pointed out that the country's foreign exchange reserves have more than doubled over the past four years, rising from about $7 billion in 2022 to $14.7 billion. This buffer currently provides Kenya with approximately 5.9 months of import cover, well above the statutory minimum threshold.

Pending bills and infrastructure

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On domestic financial obligations, Mbadi announced that the Cabinet has greenlit a structured plan to clear a portion of the government’s longstanding pending bills owed to various suppliers, public institutions, and individual claimants.

"We are going to pay for universities, we are going to pay NHIF, we are going to pay Kenyans up to a certain threshold," Mbadi said, though he held back on disclosing the exact financial allocations, noting that President William Ruto will make a comprehensive formal announcement on the settlement framework.

Turning to national development and capital projects, the CS reported that the National Infrastructure Fund is fully operational and currently manages over Sh343 billion in assets.

The fund has earmarked several flagship transport projects for financing, including the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, and the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway.

Mbadi also responded to scrutiny stemming from a recent World Bank report that raised questions regarding the costs of major infrastructure undertakings, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Rather than dismissing the concerns, the CS called on oversight and investigative bodies specifically the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Auditor General to probe any allegations flagged in the report.

However, he defended the continued participation of the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in public tenders, noting that the firm has not been found guilty of wrongdoing or barred by any legal authority. "If they are still contractors that are allowed to tender for business, you can’t deny them that opportunity," Mbadi argued.

Finally, the Treasury CS highlighted milestones in the healthcare sector under the new Social Health Authority (SHA). He disclosed that 33.6 million Kenyans have registered with the scheme, with 10.1 million having accessed primary healthcare services since 2024.