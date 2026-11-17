Divorce in Kenya is a formal legal process governed primarily by the Marriage Act, 2014 and the Matrimonial Property Act, 2013, which requires a court order to legally dissolve a valid marriage (Image: Files)

Divorce in Kenya is a formal legal process governed primarily by the Marriage Act, 2014 and the Matrimonial Property Act, 2013, which requires a court order to legally dissolve a valid marriage (Image: Files)

Matrimonial property in Kenya: Does domestic work count in divorce settlements?

Kenyan law recognizes childcare, housework and management of the family home as contributions to matrimonial property. A recent Milimani High Court ruling has renewed attention on how those contributions are considered when couples divide assets after divorce.

A spouse who spends years raising children, managing the home and supporting a partner's career may not have paid the mortgage or signed the property documents.

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But Kenyan law recognises that such work can contribute to the acquisition and development of family wealth.

The issue came into focus after a Milimani High Court ruling delivered on November 13, 2026, in a dispute involving a couple whose marriage lasted 13 years.

The woman sought a share of properties accumulated during the marriage, including a matrimonial home, rental apartments and land.

She told the court that she had helped run businesses and used loans to finance property development, while also managing the household and raising the couple's two daughters.

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Her former husband argued that he was the main breadwinner and had independently acquired the assets.

According to the report of the ruling, the court considered her non-financial contribution in awarding her a share of the contested property, including property for which she had not proved direct payment of the purchase costs.

In Kenya, divorce matters are primarily handled by the Magistrates' Courts for civil, Christian, Hindu, and customary marriages, and by the Kadhis' Courts for Islamic marriages (Image: Files)

What does the law recognize as contribution?

The Matrimonial Property Act, 2013 expressly recognises both monetary and non-monetary contribution.

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Section 2 defines contribution to include domestic work and management of the matrimonial home, childcare, companionship, management of a family business or property, and farm work.

This means a spouse's contribution is not measured only by payslips, mortgage payments or money transferred towards the purchase of a house.

A spouse who manages the household, raises children or oversees family property may have contributed indirectly to the other partner's ability to earn income, acquire assets and develop the family's wealth.

Which assets qualify as matrimonial property?

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Section 6 of the Act identifies three main categories:

The matrimonial home or homes; household goods and effects in those homes; and other movable or immovable property jointly owned and acquired during the marriage.

Property acquired before marriage or inherited by one spouse does not automatically become matrimonial property.

However, Section 9 provides that where one spouse contributes to improving property acquired by the other, that contribution can create a beneficial interest.

The law also allows couples to enter into a prenuptial agreement before marriage to determine their property rights.

A court may set aside such an agreement where it was influenced by fraud, coercion or is manifestly unjust.

Disputes involving child custody, maintenance, and parental responsibility are governed by the Children Act, 2022 and are typically heard in the Children's Court (Image: Files)

Does the law guarantee a 50:50 split?

No. Article 45(3) of the Constitution gives spouses equal rights at marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution.

However, the Supreme Court clarified in JOO v MBO (2023) that this does not automatically entitle each spouse to half of every asset after divorce.

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Under Section 7 of the Matrimonial Property Act, ownership is determined according to each spouse's contribution towards acquisition and development of the property.

Courts therefore examine the evidence and decide what share is justified in the circumstances of each marriage.

Non-monetary work counts, but the percentage awarded is not fixed by law.

What happens when property is registered in one spouse's name?

A title deed bearing only one spouse's name does not automatically defeat the other's claim.

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Section 14(a) creates a rebuttable presumption that property acquired during marriage in the name of one spouse is held in trust for the other.

Where property is registered jointly, Section 14(b) presumes equal beneficial interests unless the contrary is proved.

The presumption can be challenged through evidence.

A court will still examine when the asset was acquired, the source of funds, the nature of the contributions and whether the property falls within the legal definition of matrimonial property.

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How to prove domestic and financial contributions

A spouse seeking a share of matrimonial property should preserve evidence of both direct and indirect contributions.

Bank statements, loan records, receipts for building materials, mortgage payments and business accounts can help establish financial input.

School-fee records, household bills, correspondence about property development, evidence of managing rental units and records of family-business responsibilities may also help demonstrate non-monetary contribution.

Witnesses who can explain the couple's arrangements and responsibilities may be relevant.

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Courts assess the evidence rather than assume that every household operated in the same way.

What couples should know before dividing assets

Matrimonial property disputes are not settled simply by showing that an asset was acquired during marriage or that one spouse stayed at home.

The court must determine whether the property qualifies under the Act and assess the contribution made by each party.

For couples approaching separation or divorce, keeping proper records of assets, liabilities, property improvements and household responsibilities can help prevent disputes later.

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