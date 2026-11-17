Ms. Damaris Lukwo, OGW is the Registrar of Companies at the Business Registration Service (BRS) in Kenya (Image: Files)

Ms. Damaris Lukwo, OGW is the Registrar of Companies at the Business Registration Service (BRS) in Kenya (Image: Files)

1,851 Kenyan companies face strike-off: How to check and object

The Registrar of Companies has issued three-month notices against 1,851 firms. Directors, shareholders and creditors should check the Gazette lists before the proposed removals take effect.

The Registrar of Companies has put 1,851 companies on notice that they could be removed from Kenya's official register after three months, unless a valid reason is presented for keeping them on the register.

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The notices were published in four Kenya Gazette entries dated November 13, 2026.

They cover two different situations: companies the Registrar believes may no longer be operating, and companies whose own directors have applied to close them.

The development has implications for anyone who owns, manages, works with or is owed money by one of the listed businesses.

Kenneth Gathuma serves as the Director-General of the Business Registration Service (BRS), the state agency under which the registry operates (Image: Files)

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Why are the companies being listed?

Of the 1,851 companies, 1,774 fall under Section 894 of the Companies Act, 2015.

This provision allows the Registrar to strike off a company believed to have stopped carrying on business or operating.

The remaining 77 companies fall under Section 897, which allows a company to apply voluntarily to have its name removed from the register.

Such an application must be made by the directors or a majority of them and must meet the statutory conditions for voluntary strike-off.

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The four Gazette notices contain 280, 488, 1,006 and 77 company names respectively.

Being listed does not establish that a company has committed fraud, become insolvent or is necessarily still inactive.

It is a proposed administrative removal, subject to the statutory process and the opportunity to show cause.

What does the three-month notice mean?

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Under Section 894, the Registrar can begin the process where there is reasonable belief that a company is no longer operating.

The law provides for letters to be sent to the company asking whether it is still carrying on business.

If the required response is not received, a notice can be published in the Gazette giving the company a further three-month period before its name is struck off.

Section 897 has a similar three-month Gazette notice period for voluntary strike-off applications.

During that window, any person can show cause why the company should remain on the register.

The November 13 notices therefore do not mean that all 1,851 firms have already been dissolved.

The Registrar must complete the process and publish a further notice confirming a strike-off.

The Registrar of Companies in Kenya operates under the Business Registration Service (BRS), which is a state corporation under the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice (Image: Files)

How to check whether your company is listed

Company directors and shareholders should check all four notices in the Kenya Gazette dated November 13, 2026.

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Search using both the company's registered name and its registration number.

This is particularly useful where similar business names exist or where the name appears in an older format.

The Gazette is available through Kenya Law's official legal publications.

The Business Registration Service (BRS) also provides company registry services and searches through its official platforms.

A company should not assume it is safe simply because its name does not appear in the first notice.

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The 1,851 names are spread across four separate lists.

How to object to the proposed strike-off

If a company is still operating, its directors should make a written representation to the Registrar of Companies before the three-month period expires, explaining why it should remain registered.

The submission should identify the company, its registration number and the relevant Gazette notice.

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Supporting evidence may include recent business activity, current contracts, invoices, bank transactions, tax filings, annual returns, financial statements and other records showing that the company remains in operation.

A shareholder, creditor or another person with a legitimate interest may also raise an objection if the proposed removal could affect their rights.

For example, a creditor may object where a company still owes money or has unresolved contractual obligations.

Companies in the voluntary strike-off category should also check whether the directors' application has complied with the Companies Act and whether any creditors or other interested parties have outstanding claims.

What happens if a company is struck off?

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Once the Registrar publishes the final Gazette notice, the company is dissolved. It can no longer continue business as an active registered company.

The consequences can be serious. Under the Companies Act, liabilities of directors, managing officers and members do not automatically disappear when a company is dissolved.

Property belonging to a dissolved company may also vest in the State as bona vacantia, subject to the statutory provisions.