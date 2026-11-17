The Afropop star is building momentum in East Africa with his latest single, ‘Pretty Girls’, which has reached the top of Kenya’s Shazam chart. The singer is now inviting fans across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to take part in a dance challenge ahead of the release of his five-track EP, Lavida Boy, on November 20, 2026

Nigerian Afropop singer Joeboy is targeting East Africa’s festive season with his latest single, ‘Pretty Girls’, as the track gains traction in Kenya and other regional markets.

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The song is currently the most Shazamed track in Kenya and ranks fourth in Nairobi, according to information released alongside the single’s promotional campaign. It is also charting in other East African markets.

‘Pretty Girls’ is available on major streaming platforms, while its official music video has been released on YouTube.

The upbeat track celebrates women, focusing on their confidence, fashion and presence on the dance floor.

Nigerian Afropop star Joeboy

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It marks a shift from the heartbreak themes explored in some of Joeboy’s recent releases, offering listeners a more celebratory sound ahead of the festive period.

Produced by Kevin Chukwunenye Akpevwe, the song combines bright guitar melodies and lively percussion with Joeboy’s melodic vocals.

Its accompanying music video follows the same feel-good direction, featuring a weekend celebration, colourful settings, bold fashion and energetic choreography, with the singer at the centre of the festivities.

The release also sets the stage for Joeboy’s next project, the five-track Lavida Boy EP, scheduled to drop on November 20, 2026.

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Dance challenge targets East African fans

As part of the regional campaign, Joeboy is inviting fans in Nairobi, Kampala and Dar es Salaam to participate in the #PrettyGirlsNoStress dance challenge on TikTok and Instagram.

Participants are encouraged to create dance videos using the song’s hook, share them with their friends and tag their groups.

Nigerian Afropop singer Joeboy

The campaign will run across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the best crew videos in each market set to win VIP access to ‘Pretty Girls’ events scheduled for December.

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The initiative is intended to build on the song’s reception in the region and encourage fans to engage with the release through social media.

Joeboy has previously enjoyed success in East Africa. His 2019 single ‘Beginning’ reached the Apple Music Top 10 in both Kenya and Uganda, establishing an audience for his music in the region.

The latest performance of ‘Pretty Girls’ on Shazam provides another indication of the song’s early reception in Kenya, although its longer-term chart performance will become clearer as the festive season approaches.

Who is Joeboy?

Born Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus, Joeboy is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter known for his melodic sound and romantic songs.

Nigerian Afropop star Joeboy

He was discovered by Nigerian musician Mr Eazi in 2016 after sharing an Instagram cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’.

He rose to prominence with his 2019 single ‘Baby’ and went on to release other popular tracks, including ‘Beginning’ and ‘Sip (Alcohol)’.

He also featured alongside Mr Eazi on DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’, which became one of Africa’s major songs in 2020.

Joeboy has released two studio albums, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic in 2021 and Body & Soul in 2023. In 2024, he launched his own record label, Young Legend.

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His upcoming Lavida Boy EP is expected to add to his catalogue as he continues to build his presence across African music markets.

Where to listen to ‘Pretty Girls’

The official music video is available on YouTube, while the single can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.