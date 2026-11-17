Veteran Kenyan Actress Accused of Cover Up as Daughter Faces Murder Charge Over Grandmother's Death IMAGE/COURTESY

Veteran Kenyan Actress Accused of Cover Up as Daughter Faces Murder Charge Over Grandmother's Death IMAGE/COURTESY

Veteran Kenyan Actress Accused of Cover Up as Daughter Faces Murder Charge Over Grandmother's Death

The ODPP has approved murder charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao as the investigation into her grandmother’s death takes a major legal turn.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has officially approved murder charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, the daughter of celebrated former Kenyan television actress Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, in connection with the brutal killing of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

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In a major development announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, prosecutors also confirmed that Regina Re and her son, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will face criminal charges for allegedly attempting to cover up the crime inside the deceased's Loresho residence.

DPP Approves Murder Charges Against Actress Regina Re’s Daughter Over Grandmother’s Death

The high-profile investigation into the death of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia has taken a decisive legal turn after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) sanctioned formal charges against three close family members.

According to an official statement released by the ODPP, investigators have compiled sufficient evidence to charge the late octogenarian's granddaughter with murder, while her daughter and grandson face charges related to interfering with the crime scene.

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The prosecution confirmed that Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao will be formally arraigned to answer to a murder charge following the fatal attack on her grandmother.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today approved murder charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, daughter of former television actress Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, over the killing of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia," the ODPP stated.

"Thandie will be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code."

At the same time, the DPP approved separate charges against the primary suspect's mother and brother for their alleged actions in the aftermath of the killing.

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"Further, Ms. Thandie’s mother, Regina, and brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder, contrary to Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code," the statement read.

"The two are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie’s alleged involvement in the killing."

Post-Mortem Findings and Forensic Evidence

DPP Approves Murder Charges Against Actress Regina Re’s Daughter Over Grandmother’s Death IMAGE/COURTESY

Details emerging from the prosecution's update shed light on the violent nature of Dorita Lasinder Macharia’s death, which occurred at her Loresho home in Nairobi.

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"A post-mortem examination conducted on 3rd of November 2026 established that Dorita died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including incised wounds to the face and neck, stab wounds to the neck and severance of the external jugular veins," the ODPP revealed.

"The cause of death was recorded as exsanguination resulting from a stab wound to the neck that caused vascular injury."

Alongside the autopsy report, detectives conducting forensic inquiries collected key physical exhibits from the scene for laboratory testing.

"Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis," prosecutors confirmed.

Court Denies Request to Attend Burial

Ahead of formal plea taking, the three accused persons appeared before the Kibera Law Courts where their defence sought temporary release so they could attend Dorita’s burial, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

However, the state strongly objected to the request, arguing that granting them freedom posed a serious flight risk given the severity of the charges brought against them.

"Appearing before Magistrate Beryl Akinyi, the three sought release to attend Dorita’s burial scheduled for Wednesday. The prosecution opposed the application, citing the risk of the accused persons absconding court proceedings given the gravity of the offences," the ODPP noted.

"The court declined to release them and directed that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending plea taking."

Co-Suspect Cleared and Released

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During the initial stages of the police investigation in early November, detectives had detained four individuals, including Thandie’s boyfriend, Immanuel Munyeki, to allow investigators time to piece together the events leading up to the octogenarian's death.

However, prosecutors confirmed that Munyeki was formally exonerated last week after forensic and investigative findings failed to link him to the crime.

"Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on 12th November 2026 after the prosecution informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the murder," the statement concluded.

The three family members will remain detained at Gigiri Police Station overnight before being presented in court on Wednesday morning.

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