Sandra Dacha addresses body transformation after weight-loss surgery

Actress Sandra Dacha has commented on her new look, amid social media debate, after undergoing surgery designed to reduce her weight.

Actress Sandra Dacha has broken her silence after marking 40 days since undergoing surgery to reduce her weight.

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Dacha has divided opinion on social media following her decision to go under the knife in a bid to manage her weight.

The Auntie Boss actress started her weight-loss journey by cutting down from 150kg to 100k through various lifestyle changes and in September this year, she underwent Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy surgery.

"That emotional moment was real. I was scared, overwhelmed, hopeful and uncertain about what lay ahead. It was a big decision, and I knew I was stepping into a new chapter of my life,” she shared to her social media followers at the time.

Sandra Dacha comments on weight-loss surgery

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Since leaving the operation room, Dacha has had some remarkable transformation in her looks and weight, sparking debate among Kenyans on social media.

The actress has come out to address her weight- loss journey by confirming that she is feeling much better 40 days since the procedure and loving her new look.

"40 days post-op and the difference is differencing!" Dacha posted on social media.

"Today marks 40 days since I underwent Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy, popularly known as Gastric Sleeve surgery. What a journey it has been! The changes in my body are already so visible, and I honestly couldn’t be happier."

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While others have criticised her move, Dacha is in no doubt that she made the right choice and says she now feels more confident and comfortable with her body.

What is Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy?

"This is more than just losing weight—it’s about reclaiming my confidence, prioritising my health and embracing a new chapter of my life. 40 days down, a lifetime of transformation ahead. One day at a time, one kilo at a time,” she further wrote.

Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy, which is popularly known as gastric sleeve surgery, is a permanent, restrictive bariatric procedure designed to support significant weight loss.

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The procedure involves surgeons permanently removing approximately 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the stomach while the remaining portion is reshaped into a narrow sleeve that resembles the shape and size of a banana.

The smaller stomach pouch physically restricts the amount of food consumed during meals while patients feel full much sooner due to the reduced capacity.