CULTUR FM returned to Nairobi this year with a four-day programme of private DJ events, creative meet-ups, a community sports day and a headline party.

CULTUR FM returned to Nairobi this year with a four-day programme of private DJ events, creative meet-ups, a community sports day and a headline party.

CULTUR FM Takes Over Nairobi with 4 Days of DJ Sessions, Padel and Masshouse Finale

Global platform CULTUR FM returned to Nairobi for a dynamic four-day programme in November, blending private DJ sessions, creative networking, a padel tournament, and a massive finale at Masshouse.

CULTUR FM, the global music and culture platform, has made its second trip to Nairobi this year with a four-day programme of private DJ events, creative meet-ups, a community sports day and a headline party.

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The line-up mixed small rooms, a padel court and a dance floor, giving Nairobi's creatives several ways to take part. Local DJs shared their sound, creatives met one another and audiences joined in rather than just watching.

It ran from 3 to 6 November 2026 and drew a strong turnout.

Creative mixer opens CULTUR FM programme

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The first day was a private event at Nairobi Street Kitchen headlined by DJ Ruffy, with DJ Walyse in support. An evening creative mixer and showcase followed, with DJ Zanela also on the bill, linking DJ culture to the wider creative scene.

On day two, the programme moved to Snowball Studios for a private recording session with DJ Kaneda, and DJ Abby played the warm-up. The setting was smaller and put guests close to the action.

It also reflected the platform's recording-led approach, which aims to capture sounds rooted in a city that can travel beyond it.

CULTUR FM action moves onto the padel court

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On day three, the programme left the booth for the court at Networks Padel Village. The community padel event combined a mini tournament with an after-party, mixing sport, socialising and music.

It sat under the CULTUR ALWAYS WINS umbrella, which extends the brand into lifestyle, creativity and community-led experiences. The organisers said the choice of venue was deliberate, since community does not only happen after dark.

Larizzle headlines the finale at Masshouse

The programme closed on 6 November at Masshouse, with Larizzle headlining alongside DJ Mikky, DJ Kaneda, DJ Big Nyagz and DJ Ruffy. The finale brought the focus back to the decks, and the organisers said Nairobi supplied the turnout and energy to match.

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Atlanta next, then Lagos to close the year

CULTUR FM said it wants to build a recurring presence in Nairobi by backing local DJs and creating room for creative exchange. Its city-by-city approach is meant to let each city's people and sound lead, rather than make every stop feel the same.