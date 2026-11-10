Makau Mutua's Compensation Panel Faces Outrage after Verifying Only 1 Death in 2024 Gen Z Protests

The breakdown of the approved compensation claims revealed that only one case had been classified as a fatality arising from the 2024 Gen Z protests, despite previous reports documenting numerous fatalities linked to the police response.

A compensation programme established to address human rights violations during public demonstrations has come under intense criticism after its latest report showed that only one death linked to the 2024 Gen Z protests had been approved for compensation.

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The government-backed compensation panel's findings have triggered anger among families who lost relatives during the demonstrations, with questions emerging over the panel's verification process.

Scrutiny was also placed on the number of claims processed and allegations that some victims' families were asked to pay bribes to access the promised compensation.

The controversy follows an update issued on November 5, 2026, by the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, chaired by Professor Makau Mutua.

Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, chaired by Professor Makau Mutua.

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In its latest announcement, the panel confirmed that it had entered Phase VII of its compensation programme, reporting that 157 claims had been verified and processed, with a total of Sh96.95 million awarded to beneficiaries.

However, the breakdown of the approved claims revealed that only one case had been classified as a fatality arising from the 2024 protests, attracting compensation of Sh3 million.

The figure has raised questions about how the panel assessed the deaths recorded during the demonstrations, particularly given previous reports documenting numerous fatalities linked to the police response.

Families of slain Gen Z protesters left seeking answers

Several people lost their lives during the 2024 anti-government demonstrations, with some deaths attracting national and international attention after disturbing accounts and footage emerged.

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Among the victims was Rex Kanyike Masai, who was shot dead on June 20, 2024. His death became one of the defining moments of the protests after CCTV footage emerged showing a plain-clothes police officer firing at protesters who were fleeing.

IPOA investigator presents CCTV footage allegedly showing officer Isaiah Murangiri shooting Rex Masai Video by Sengre https://t.co/KgDskTwk4o — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) May 28, 2026

Evans Kiratu also died after being struck by a tear gas canister, while university student Eric Shieni was killed outside Parliament during the demonstrations.

Other victims included David Chege, a JKUAT computer science graduate, and Ibrahim Kamau, who was 19 and had recently completed secondary school. Both were reportedly shot during the protests surrounding the storming of Parliament.

Abdi Kadir, aged 24, died in hospital weeks after sustaining gunshot injuries, while 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango was shot eight times in Rongai while reportedly going to collect a schoolbook.

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Beasley Kamau also died after going missing following the demonstrations, with his body later discovered at the City Mortuary.

The reported deaths have intensified scrutiny of the compensation panel, with critics questioning why its latest figures recognise only one fatality despite the number of documented cases associated with the protests.

On social media, Kipkalya Kones was among those who criticised the panel, questioning how it had handled the verification exercise after spending more than a year processing claims.

"After over a year of 'work', that cursed committee led by [Prof.] Makau Mutua has verified only one death," Kones said.

He also questioned the amount of public money spent on the panel's operations compared with the compensation distributed to victims, alleging that administrative expenses could have exceeded the amount paid to beneficiaries.

After over a year of "work", that cursed committee led by @makaumutua has verified only one death. In fact, I can guarantee you that the committee has spent more on travel, sittings, mandazi, allowances and human pleasures, than the Kshs 96m they claim to have disbursed. Even though Makau and his band of conscience pirates claim to have verified only one death, many extra judicial killings since 2024 were actually captured on camera, including by international media houses. I wonder where they went to verify. But if they can only verify one death per year, what these pirates are saying is that they need 7,000 years to verify all deaths. Disband the committee and surcharge the pirates! — Kipkalya Kones (@MrKipkalya) November 9, 2026

Kones further argued that the verification process was taking too long, considering that several incidents involving alleged police killings had been captured on video and reported by local and international media organisations.

He questioned how long the panel would take to process all outstanding claims if its current pace continued, calling for its disbandment and accountability from those involved.

How the Sh96.95 million compensation was distributed

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The panel's latest report provided a breakdown of the Sh96.95 million awarded across different categories of harm, including physical injuries and economic losses.

Aggravated injuries accounted for Sh10 million covering five claims, while severe injuries attracted Sh47 million across 47 approved cases.

Another 74 claims involving moderate injuries received Sh37 million, while 19 cases classified as minor injuries were awarded Sh950,000.

The panel also processed 11 claims under economic loss, amounting to Sh550,000.

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Despite the reported payments, the limited recognition of fatalities has fuelled criticism from human rights activists and families seeking compensation for relatives killed during the demonstrations.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had previously documented at least 60 deaths linked to the 2024 protests, although only a small number of cases had progressed to court by the time of the reports cited.

The difference between the recorded fatalities and the single death recognised in the panel's latest compensation update has become a major point of contention.

Families allege Sh150,000 bribe demands

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Beyond questions surrounding the number of approved claims, the compensation programme is also facing allegations of corruption, with families of victims claiming that officials demanded money to facilitate payments.

Members of the Mothers of Victims and Survivors Network (MVSN) have raised concerns over the treatment of families seeking compensation for relatives who suffered human rights violations.

One woman alleged that an IPOA official demanded Sh150,000 from her after she had completed the required paperwork and provided her bank account details for payment.

"We were asked to fill in forms, which we did, and even provide account numbers. Then, lastly, an IPOA official asked me to pay a bribe of Sh150,000. So my question to the Government is: Is this the justice you talked about?" she said.

The woman requested anonymity, citing fears of possible victimisation.

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Fredrick Ojiro, an Emergency Affairs Officer at the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), said the organisation had received complaints from two mothers who alleged that officials linked to the compensation process had pressured them to pay bribes.

"We have heard two mothers here saying that they have been intimidated to give bribes by that committee headed by Makau Mutua," Ojiro said.

He urged President William Ruto, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the compensation panel to investigate the allegations and establish whether individuals involved in the programme had attempted to exploit victims' families.

Ojiro also called for accountability, arguing that the compensation process should not become another obstacle for families already struggling with the loss of their loved ones.

"We are asking the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the compensation committee and the President to start investigating the corruption within the compensation committee," he said.

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Social media commentator Senior Namema also joined the growing calls for answers, urging Professor Mutua to account for the panel's work and address concerns surrounding its operations.

"Makau Mutua, Kenyans deserve answers, not roadshows and carefully choreographed public appearances," Namema said.

The growing criticism has placed the compensation programme under renewed scrutiny, with families and human rights advocates demanding transparency over the verification of claims, the distribution of public funds and allegations of bribery.