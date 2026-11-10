New timetables: Kenya Railways alters Nyahururu and Limuru train schedules

The Nyahururu Safari Train will temporarily operate solely between Gilgil and Nyahururu (with a standard fare of Sh150), requiring passengers from Nairobi to secure alternative transport to Gilgil. Simultaneously, the Nairobi-Limuru commuter service is moving to a three-day weekly schedule (operating Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays) with Mondays and Fridays temporarily suspended.

Kenya Railways has announced temporary alterations affecting two prominent passenger train networks, impacting both the Nyahururu Safari Train and the Nairobi-Limuru commuter line.

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Effective Thursday, November 12, 2026, the sweeping adjustments are designed to accommodate critical engineering works along the rail corridors.

In an official notice issued on Monday, November 9, the corporation explained that the structural shifts are essential for continuous infrastructure development. Commuters and travelers utilizing these routes have been urged to familiarize themselves with the new timetables to avoid any inconveniences.

The Kenya Railways Nairobi Central Station-Nairobi Terminus.(Image: Kenya Railways)

Modifications to the Nyahururu Safari Train Route

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The most significant change involves the popular Nyahururu Safari Train, which recently resumed operations to reconnect the capital and the scenic countryside. Under the revised framework, the train will temporarily terminate its direct linkage from Nairobi, operating solely between Gilgil and Nyahururu instead.

Passengers who previously enjoyed a direct journey from Nairobi will now need to arrange alternative travel to Gilgil to catch the connection.

According to the updated schedule provided by Kenya Railways, the train will depart Gilgil Station at precisely 8:00 AM, pulling into Nyahururu town at approximately 11:50 AM. The return journey is scheduled to kick off daily at 3:00 PM.

Accompanying these route adjustments is a restructured fare chart for the branch line. Travelers moving between Gilgil and Nyahururu will be charged a standard rate of Sh150. For shorter intermediate legs, passengers commuting between Gilgil and Ol Kalou will pay Sh100, while those traveling between Ol Kalou and Nyahururu town will incur a fare of Sh50.

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Revisions to the Limuru commuter service

In tandem with the Safari Train modifications, Kenya Railways has restructured the operating days for the Nairobi-Limuru commuter train.

Starting Thursday, November 12, the service will run strictly on a three-day weekly schedule, operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Consequently, commuter services on Mondays and Fridays have been temporarily suspended.

The corporation emphasized that these changes are necessary to clear the tracks for vital maintenance. Explaining the rationale behind the directives, Kenya Railways stated:

"These adjustments will ensure uninterrupted track access for engineering and maintenance works and minimal disruptions to train operations."

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Driving infrastructure for AFCON 2027

The ongoing engineering works are part of a massive, strategic national infrastructure upgrade. The maintenance and track alignment exercises are heavily tied to the rapid construction of a high-capacity railway line linking Nairobi Central Station, Nyayo Stadium, Kibera, and the Talanta Sports City.

This ambitious project forms a central pillar of Kenya's transport preparations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The expansive undertaking involves upgrading a 13-kilometre stretch of the existing railway track between Nairobi Central Station and Satellite. Additionally, engineers are building a crucial 1.3-kilometre secondary line connecting Kibera and Satellite to directly service the upcoming Talanta Stadium railway station.

As part of the modernization efforts, Kenya Railways is also developing brand-new commuter terminals at Talanta Stadium and Laini Saba.

To help you plan your journey better, please take note of the temporary adjustment to train services along the Nairobi–Kibera–Talanta section and the revised Nyahururu Safari Train schedule. We encourage our passengers along the affected route to take note of the attached notice, https://t.co/Tjwv53EAg0 — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) November 10, 2026