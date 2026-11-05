Heading home for the holidays? Here are 6 rules Kenya Railways wants you to know

The rules focus on practical safety measures, including keeping luggage within sight, securing wallets away from back pockets, concealing valuable electronics or jewelry, being discreet with cameras/maps, planning timetables ahead for night travel, and remaining hyper-aware of surroundings.

Kenya Railways has issued an urgent safety advisory outlining six strict rules for train passengers. Released amid growing concerns over railway accidents that have tragically claimed lives and left several individuals injured, the new guidelines aim to protect commuters as the country approaches the busy festive season.

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With passenger numbers expected to surge significantly as Kenyans travel across the country to visit family and friends, the corporation emphasized that adherence to safety protocols is paramount.

"With passenger numbers expected to rise during the holiday period, Kenya Railways urged all passengers to observe the safety guidelines to protect themselves, particularly in busy railway stations," the corporation noted.

Kenya Railways Managing Director, Philip J. Mainga

The advisory builds upon broader efforts by the rail operator to ensure safety and security across itsnetwork, following a recent surge in popularity for rail transport as an affordable and convenient alternative to ordinary road travel for long-distance journeys.

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The 6 safety rules for passengers

To prevent congestion, accidents, and injuries at stations and on platforms, Kenya Railways has detailed six primary safety precautions:

Stand Behind the Yellow Line: Passengers waiting for trains at railway stations must always stand behind the yellow line painted on the platform floor.

This line is positioned a short distance from the edge to keep individuals safely away from the tracks as trains approach or depart.

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Wait for Complete Stops: Travellers are strictly instructed to board or alight only after the train has come to a complete halt.

Board One at a Time: Commuters must board trains sequentially, one at a time, avoiding any rushing or pushing that could cause dangerous platform congestion or accidental falls.

Pay Attention to Announcements: Passengers are urged to listen closely to instructions and announcements made by stewards and the train crew both while at the stations and throughout their journeys.

Supervise Children Closely: Parents and guardians must hold their children’s hands and keep them within sight at all times. Kenya Railways emphasized that young children require close supervision, especially in crowded and busy transit environments.

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Avoid Headphones and Mobile Phones: Commuters are explicitly cautioned against wearing headphones or using mobile phones while walking on railway platforms. Doing so causes dangerous distractions, preventing passengers from noticing approaching trains or safety alerts.

Additional security measures

In its Wednesday advisory, the corporation urged passengers to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on their belongings at all times.

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