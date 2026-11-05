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Bayern and Ajax make 5,000 ticket reservation as they officially go on sale

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:46 - 05 November 2026
Bayern Munich and Ajax will play at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.
European football giants Bayern Munich and Ajax have asked to be reserved 5,000 tickets for their fans ahead of their friendly match at Talanta Stadium in January.
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European football giants Ajax Amsterdam and Bayern Munich have made a request of 5,000 tickets for their fans ahead of their friendly match in Nairobi in January.

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Bayern and Ajax will clash at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027 when the ultra-modern 60,000-seater facility is officially opened ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The two teams, who have a combined social media following of 300 million, will light up the stadium with fans already looking forward to watching some of the world's top players in Nairobi, among them Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane.

With ticket sales set to go on sale on Thursday, the government has revealed that both teams have made a reservation of 5,000 tickets which they want to purchase for their fans.

“The team have requested that we reserve for them at least 5,000 tickets, and they are going to buy them. These are reserved for their fans,” Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said as quoted by The Star.

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Long-term benefits of historic match

‎“This means, therefore, at least 5,000 people will be coming to Kenya, so that they can participate and follow up on these games. What does that mean? It translates to economic benefits, tourism, marketing and investment,” he added.

Mwangi expressed confidence that the visiting teams and their fans will boost the country’s economy as they will visit Kenya’s tourism attractions, culture and investment opportunities.

‎“Some of them may be interested to come on a particular day or later alone,” he added, highlighting the long-term impact of the game.

Kenyans will have an opportunity to buy the tickets from 6pm on Thursday and they are only available online via https://talantasportscity.com/.

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Bayern are the record German champions, who have won 35 Bundesliga titles, as well as six European crowns, while Ajax are the kings of the Netherlands with 36 Eredivisie crowns and four European titles.

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