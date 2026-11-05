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‘Greatest engine of opposition’ - Kang’ata backs Sifuna as he reveals Ruto’s Kindiki dilemma

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:29 - 05 November 2026
Irunga Kang'ata feels Edwin Sifuna is the opposition's best bet.
Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata has explained why he believes Edwin Sifuna stands a better chance of trouncing President Wiliam Ruto from among the opposition leaders.
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Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata feels Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is the best placed candidate within the United Opposition to floor President William Ruto in the 2027 generation Election.

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Linda Mwananchi Movement party boss Sifuna is among opposition big shots angling for the presidential ticket the others being Wiper Patriotic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DCP boss Rigathi Gachagua, Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i and Eugene Wamalwa of DAP-Kenya.

However, Kang’ata insists while the opposition has the numbers to win, Sifuna would be the right candidate because of the fact that he appeals across the divide.

“The greatest engine of opposition from where I sit is Sifuna,” Kang’ata said on Citizen TV. “The way Sifuna has been framed by circumstances, he is appealing beyond his region.”

Why Kang’ata is backing Sifuna

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Amid reports that Kalonzo is being wooed by the government to become President Ruto’s running mate, Kang’ata feels that would play in the opposition’s hands and aid Sifuna’s cause because of the fallout that will follow from Deputy President Kithure Kindiki being replaced.

“Therefore, if for any reason, let’s say for instance, Kindiki is replaced by Kalonzo, I would not be surprised if Sifuna becomes an enlarged politician who can then get more numbers to fill up any potential gap coming out of that,” he added.

The Murang’a governor was then asked which combination he feels would beat President Ruto and his take is that a ticket where Sifuna is the flagbearer and deputised by either Gachagua or Kalonzo would send the incumbent home.

“My boss [Gachagua] has said he can, even Kalonzo who knows, but it is an issue of discussion,” said Kang’ata, who decamped from the ruling party UDA to Gachagua’s DCP this year.

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Murang’a governor on Ruto’s Kindiki blunder

“I think, opposition has more cards than any other party,” he stated, revealing that the government boxed itself into a tight political corner when Kindiki was picked as Deputy President.

“For me, I think the government trapped itself politically by having Kindiki in that position. The government has no way how to kick him out without incurring any political losses,” he shared.

“Even for people who are not currently supporting it. He has been very faithful and people will not understand that. The perception would be too damaging. There he is, and I believe he will not be kicked out, and that means the government loses an opportunity to use the No.2 position to get numbers.”

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Kang’ata also weighed in on the issue of Kalonzo potentially linking up with the President, saying that would have devastating effects to the government due to the anger of replacing Kindiki although he believes the Wiper boss will not decamp from the opposition.

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