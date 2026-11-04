Ministry warns against Cetirizine misuse as social media rumors spark market shortages

False claims spread on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that inserting cetirizine tablets intravaginally can suppress sexual desire or reduce moisture to create a temporary sensation of tightness.

The Ministry of Health has issued a stern warning to Kenyans regarding the dangerous misuse of cetirizine, a common allergy medication.

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The drug has recently gone viral across social media platforms following unsubstantiated claims that it can suppress sexual desire or alter vaginal moisture.

Speaking during a High-Level Health Products and Technologies (HPT) Stakeholder Meeting in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga expressed deep concern over how the medication is being trivialized online.

He noted that casual online discussions are inadvertently driving public experimentation with pharmaceutical products.

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“I saw people discussing this medicine in a manner that is like a joke, but this also influences some sections of the public to misuse products and medicine,” Oluga stated.

Social media trends and market panics

The viral trend reportedly gained traction after several users on X (formerly Twitter) promoted unverified claims regarding the oral antihistamine.

Online posts have falsely suggested that inserting cetirizine tablets directly into the vaginal canal can reduce natural secretions, creating a temporary sensation of tightness.

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This dangerous misinformation has triggered a surge in demand across local markets. Pharmacists in Nairobi have reported widespread panic buying, severe inventory shortages, and prices skyrocketing to triple their normal rates.

Medical professionals emphasize that cetirizine is an oral antihistamine engineered strictly for gastrointestinal absorption to relieve common allergy symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, itchy eyes, and chronic hives by blocking H1 histamine receptors. It was never formulated, tested, or approved for topical or intravaginal application.

Government intervention and traceability proposals

In response to the growing public health threat, the Ministry of Health is exploring stringent regulatory measures to curb misuse. PS Oluga revealed that the government is considering developing technological frameworks to trace individuals purchasing the medication.

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“What we can assure Kenyans is that we can develop a system that can trace everyone, for instance, who has gone to buy cetirizine,” Oluga said.

He added that authorities might evaluate interventions such as directly observed therapy where necessary to guarantee that patients utilize pharmaceutical products appropriately.

Furthermore, Oluga called for a comprehensive supply chain traceability system to establish the exact origins of medicines, the distributors involved, and the end recipients.

“From a medicine control perspective, it is very important that we trace who manufactured this cetirizine and who sold it, to which patient?” Oluga noted.

According to the Ministry, tracking data would empower community health promoters to proactively reach out to buyers, educate them on proper usage, and mitigate health hazards associated with off-label experimentation.

Severe health risks of intravaginal misuse

Health experts have strongly condemned the practice of inserting oral medications vaginally, warning of severe medical consequences. The vaginal canal relies heavily on natural mucosal lubrication and moisture to preserve tissue elasticity, protect the microbiome, and prevent friction-induced trauma.

Canadian gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter has previously cautioned against applying oral antihistamines internally, highlighting the immense dangers of tissue damage.

“Inserting an oral antihistamine directly into the vaginal canal carries severe risks, starting with severe friction, tissue trauma, and micro-tears. Drying out the natural mucosal membrane deprives the vagina of essential lubrication, creating extreme friction during intercourse that leads to dyspareunia, epithelial tearing, and vaginal abrasions,” Dr. Gunter warned.