Comprehensive guide: How crime reports move from the front desk to investigators at Kenyan Police Stations

Kenya Police Service insights detail the step by step journey of a crime report, starting from initial reception at the customer care desk and formal logging in the Occurrence Book (OB) at the report office, to the assignment of professional detectives by the Office of the Officer Commanding Crime (OC Crime).

The Kenya Police Service has outlined the step-by-step journey a crime report takes from the initial greeting at the front door to the assignment of professional detectives.

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According to insights shared by Corporal John Chebii, police stations are meticulously structured with designated offices to handle specific stages of reporting and public service delivery. Understanding this institutional workflow can help citizens approach the process with clarity and confidence.

Step 1: The first point of contact – The customer care desk

When a member of the public arrives at a police station, their first point of interaction is the customer care desk. This crucial station-level desk is typically manned by two police officers whose primary mandate is to receive visitors, listen to initial inquiries, and appropriately guide them.

A file image of a police station in Kenya

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“At the station level, we have different offices. The first is the customer care desk, which is manned by two police officers and their work is to receive the clients and refer them to the relevant offices,” explained Corporal Chebii.

Whether someone is looking to inquire about a detained relative, seek general police assistance, or report an incident, the officers at this desk assess the nature of the visit and direct the individual to the correct department.

Step 2: Formal reporting and the occurrence book (OB)

For individuals seeking to officially report a criminal incident, the customer care desk officers will escort them to the report office.

At this juncture, the reporting party meets with an intake officer responsible for documenting complaints. Every formal report is systematically logged into the Occurrence Book (OB) a permanent legal record that chronicles all daily occurrences, complaints, and arrests made at the station.

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Logging a report in the OB is a critical legal step because it establishes an official record, generates an OB number (often required for insurance claims or legal proceedings), and officially initiates police involvement.

Step 3: Transition to the office of the Officer Commanding Crime (OC Crime)

Once the complaint is successfully recorded in the OB, the complainant is directed to the Office of the Officer Commanding Crime (OC Crime).

It is at this stage that the case transitions from initial intake into active investigation. The OC Crime office evaluates the report and assigns a specific investigative officer to the case. This designated officer takes over responsibility for following up on the matter, gathering evidence, and communicating updates to the complainant.

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“After making the report, the client will be referred to the office of the OC Crime where an officer will be assigned to investigate and follow up the matter,” Chebii noted.

The broader security context in Nairobi

Corporal Chebii’s breakdown of station procedures comes amid heightened focus on public safety and crime management across urban centers, particularly in Nairobi. Law enforcement agencies have intensified measures to tackle rampant urban offenses that frequently affect residents.

According to police statistics, the most frequently reported crimes in the capital include:

Mobile phone snatching

General theft

In response to these trends, Nairobi regional detectives recently flagged hotspots such as Kilimani, Westlands, and the Central Business District (CBD) as areas experiencing elevated criminal activity.