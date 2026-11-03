CCTV Footage Captures Heavily Armed Men Abduct Nairobi Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi
CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moments armed men cornered Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi before forcibly bundling him into a black SUV along Ngong Road.
The footage, which emerged on social media, shows several men dressed in what appeared to be military tactical gear and bulletproof vests pursuing the advocate as he attempted to escape.
The armed men eventually caught up with Abdi, forced him to the ground and restrained him as a black vehicle approached. They then dragged him into the vehicle before driving away.
The abduction incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2026, along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road.
An Advocate, Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi was abducted on 1/11/26 along Muchai Drive. His motor vehicle was recovered on the same road. The incident was at Kilimani Police Station - 55/1/11/2026 . Reports from people who witnessed the incident, indicate he was pursued by 2 motor vehicles, a Prado TX and a double cab. The occupants of those vehicles had guns and 2 were in what seemed like police uniform and bullet proof vests. The abduction is linked to a case he’s involved in against some senior police officers & he’s been subjected to various intimidation tactics prior to this incident. An attack against an Advocate is an attack on the administration of justice and due process of law. The involvement of police in extra judicial abductions continue to prevail despite repeated assurances that they will end. The police cannot behave as if the life of a Kenyan doesn’t matter. They are not above the law. @IG_NPS @kipmurkomen @ray_omollo intervene and urgently release our colleague from your agents.— Eric Theuri SC (@etadv) November 3, 2026
Abdi's whereabouts remain unknown, with his family seeking urgent intervention from the courts to establish where he is being held.
Family moves to High Court over lawyer's disappearance
Abdi's brother, Zakaria Abshir, has filed an urgent habeas corpus application at the Milimani High Court, asking judges to compel security agencies to produce the advocate in court and explain his disappearance.
According to court documents, Abdi was last seen at approximately 4am on November 1 when unknown individuals, allegedly armed with guns and wearing tactical military clothing, abducted him.
The men reportedly forced him to kneel before taking him away in a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX.
His white Toyota Premio, registration number KDL 356C, was later discovered abandoned along Muchai Road before being towed to Kilimani Police Station.
In an affidavit supporting the application, Zakaria recounted information allegedly provided by members of the public who witnessed the incident.
He said witnesses informed investigators that two cars, a black Prado TX and a black double-cabin vehicle, had pursued Abdi's vehicle, identified as, before it veered into a ditch.
"The members of the public further informed the investigating officer that they saw the armed individuals arrest the occupant of the white motor vehicle and forcefully drag him into the Land Cruiser TX," he stated.
Family raises concerns over possible link to court case
The family further disclosed that Abdi's mobile phones have remained switched off since the incident, making it difficult to establish contact with him.
They subsequently lodged a missing person report at Kilimani Police Station under OB number 55/1/11/2026.
The habeas corpus application also raised questions about a possible connection between the advocate's disappearance and an ongoing criminal matter before the Makadara Law Courts, in which he was serving as a witness.
However, the circumstances of the alleged abduction and the identities of those involved remain unclear.
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