CCTV Footage Captures Heavily Armed Men Abduct Nairobi Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi

An Advocate, Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi was abducted on 1/11/26 along Muchai Drive. His motor vehicle was recovered on the same road. The incident was at Kilimani Police Station - 55/1/11/2026 . Reports from people who witnessed the incident, indicate he was pursued by 2 motor vehicles, a Prado TX and a double cab. The occupants of those vehicles had guns and 2 were in what seemed like police uniform and bullet proof vests. The abduction is linked to a case he’s involved in against some senior police officers & he’s been subjected to various intimidation tactics prior to this incident. An attack against an Advocate is an attack on the administration of justice and due process of law. The involvement of police in extra judicial abductions continue to prevail despite repeated assurances that they will end. The police cannot behave as if the life of a Kenyan doesn’t matter. They are not above the law. @IG_NPS @kipmurkomen @ray_omollo intervene and urgently release our colleague from your agents.