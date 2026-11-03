Evaleen Mitei among five shortlisted for Teachers Service Commission CEO position

Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei is among five candidates shortlisted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, following a recruitment exercise that drew 124 applications.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially shortlisted five candidates for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer. Among those selected to proceed to the interview stage is acting CEO Evaleen Mitei.

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According to a notice issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the commission received a total of 124 applications following the reopening of the recruitment exercise. The process was initiated to fill the vacancy left by former CEO Nancy Macharia, who officially left office in June 2025.

The shortlisted candidates

Alongside Evaleen Mitei, the TSC selection panel has shortlisted four other individuals from across the country:

Teachers Service Commission Acting Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei

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Farah Abdi Saman from Mandera County

Cheptumo Ayabei from Baringo County

Robert Odette from Migori County

Lawrence Kaburu, currently serving as the Director of Health Revenue for Tharaka-Nithi County

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The interview schedule is set for Monday, November 16, 2026, at the TSC headquarters located in Upper Hill, Nairobi. The interviews will follow a strict morning timeline:

Cheptumo Ayabei at 9:00 AM

Evaleen Mitei at 10:00 AM

Robert Odette at 11:00 AM

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Lawrence Kaburu at 12:00 PM

Farah Abdi Saman at 1:00 PM

Candidates have been instructed to bring their original identification and academic documents, alongside mandatory clearance certificates.

These include documents from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) self-declaration forms, among other supporting files.

Furthermore, the commission has invited members of the public to present any credible information regarding the shortlisted candidates. Submissions must be made via sworn affidavits delivered directly to the TSC headquarters or through email by Friday, November 13, ahead of the panel sessions.

Background of the fresh recruitment

This current recruitment drive stems from a fresh advertisement issued on September 29, 2026, after the High Court nullified a previous hiring attempt due to procedural irregularities.

In a ruling delivered on September 17, the High Court determined that the initial advertisement provided applicants with only 13 days to apply.

This fell short of the mandatory 14-day minimum requirement stipulated under the commission’s human resource guidelines.

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Additionally, the judges faulted the TSC for failing to publicly indicate the proposed salary for the role, ultimately ordering that the entire recruitment process start afresh.

Complying with the ruling, the commission reopened applications through October 30. Prospective candidates were required to hold a degree in education and boast at least 10 years of relevant professional experience, including a minimum of five years in senior management.

Remuneration and terms of service

The successful candidate appointed to the substantive CEO role will serve a five-year term, with the option for a single additional five-year renewal. The officeholder will bear the heavy responsibility of overseeing the commission’s secretariat, managing its staff, and executing its constitutional mandate.

Shortlisted Candidates for the Position of TSC CEO https://t.co/VCsTTdz4rN — TSC (@TSC_KE) November 3, 2026

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According to the official job advertisement, the lucrative position comes with an attractive compensation package, featuring:

A gross monthly salary of Sh698,600

A mortgage facility of up to Sh30 million

A monthly airtime allowance of Sh15,000

An annual leave allowance of Sh50,000

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