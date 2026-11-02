JSC commences two-day interviews for nine shortlisted Chief Kadhi candidates

The vacancy arose following the passing of the former Chief Kadhi, Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim Hussein, in mid-2025.The Chief Kadhi serves as Kenya's senior judicial officer heading the Kadhis’ Courts, which handle Muslim personal status matters such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance, while providing administrative leadership to the courts.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has officially commenced interviews for nine candidates shortlisted to fill the position of Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya.

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The recruitment process, which is being conducted over two days, began on Monday, November 2, 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

In an official announcement shared via its X account, the Commission stated:

“A total of nine (9) shortlisted candidates are expected to appear before the Commission for interviews, which will be conducted over two days, concluding tomorrow.”

The Judicial Service Commission is scheduled to commence interviews for the Office of Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya this morning. A total of nine (9) shortlisted candidates are expected to appear before the Commission for interviews, which will be conducted over two days, concluding tomorrow — Judicial Service Commission Kenya (JSC) (@jsckenya) November 2, 2026

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This high-level recruitment comes as the Judiciary continues its ongoing efforts to fill key vacancies and strengthen the overall administration of justice across the country.

The Chief Kadhi position became vacant following the passing of the former Chief Kadhi, Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim Hussein, who died in mid-2025. Following his passing, the late cleric was laid to rest at the Kikowani Muslim Cemetery in Mombasa following prayers at Masjid Nuru in Bondeni. Sheikh Hussein had originally been appointed to the role in 2023.

In January 2026, the JSC officially invited applications for the Chief Kadhi position alongside several other senior judicial and administrative vacancies.

Background to the vacancy

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The Chief Kadhi serves as Kenya’s senior judicial officer responsible for overseeing Islamic law and heading the Kadhis’ Courts. These specialized courts handle Muslim personal status matters, including:

Marriage

Divorce

Inheritance

In addition to adjudicating matters, the office holder is tasked with supervising other Kadhis and providing administrative leadership within the Kadhis’ Courts system.

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Rigorous recruitment guidelines

The JSC has emphasized transparency and integrity throughout the recruitment exercise, noting that the interviews represent a critical milestone in finding a qualified leader for the judiciary.

To maintain fairness, the Commission reiterated its strict stance on external influence during the application and interview phases:

“Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.”

Under the Constitution of Kenya, the JSC is mandated to independently recruit and recommend qualified individuals for appointment to various judicial offices, including those presiding over the Kadhis’ Courts.

The role of the Kadhis’ Courts in Kenya’s justice system

The Kadhis’ Courts are constitutionally established to determine questions of Muslim law relating to personal status, marriage, divorce, and inheritance. These courts exercise jurisdiction specifically where all involved parties profess the Muslim religion and voluntarily submit to their authority.