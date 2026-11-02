Gachagua to flee to US if United Opposition flops in 2027 elections

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has said that he will relocate to the US if he fails to deliver a win for the United Opposition in the 2027 elections.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will move to the United States of America if the opposition loses the 2027 General Election.

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Gachagua, who is the leader of the DCP party, is pushing for a single opposition candidate to face President William Ruto in next year’s polls but their unity is facing major challenges.

Competing interests and mistrust, added to claims of disrespect within the opposition parties are threatening to divide them which would hand President Ruto an advantage.

Gachagua feels he can marshal enough numbers from the Mt Kenya region to defeat Ruto but has warned that his side risks losing it all if they are not united.

Why Gachagua will flee to America

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“I am convinced that the Opposition will win, if it does not allow itself to be divided,” he said during an interview on a vernacular radio station on Sunday.

Gachagua is worried that his support base could be split if the opposition does not stay together and if that happens, he admits he might have to flee.

“If our people allow themselves to be divided, I will just board a plane and go to the US. I have a home there,” added the DCP boss, who is reported to own a home in Texas.

“If I see that our people have been misled and divided through their own leaders, because I will be woke, I will not be here in Kenya.”

Mt Kenya now a battle ground region

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The former Mathira MP says he has made considerable efforts to ensure the Mt Kenya region remains united against the President but if they do not listen to him, he will not stay around longer.

“I have tried to unite the region, so no one will ask me any question. No one will ask me the reason for fleeing. I will just go to America with my people because I have a home there,” he insisted.

Gachagua was recently in the US, where he stayed for nearly two months, before returning and his latest remarks brings to the fore the problems facing the opposition where Ediwn Sifuna, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Ndindi Nyoro and Fred Matiang’i are all angling for the presidential ticket.