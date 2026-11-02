Kitavi Mutua: Religious Sect Kavonokya Blamed for Delay in Medical Care after Journalist Suffered Snake Bite

The late Kitavi Mutua. The journalist died after a snake bite at his home.

The late Kitavi Mutua. The journalist died after a snake bite at his home.

Claims have emerged that the former Nation media journalist remained at home without conventional medical treatment because of strict beliefs held by the Kavonokya sect. It is reported that the journalist did not seek medication after a deadly snakebite.

The death of veteran journalist Kitavi Mutua has sparked painful questions after his cousin alleged that religious beliefs delayed his access to medical care.

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The claims come amid revelations that the former Nation Media journalist did not seek medication after a snakebite.

Cyrus Kithele claimed that Kitavi remained at home without conventional medical treatment because of beliefs held by members of his family.

Kitavi Mutua.

According to Kithele, his cousin was eventually taken to hospital in Kitui after his condition had worsened, but it was too late to save him.

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The allegations have not been independently verified, and the exact medical circumstances of Kitavi’s death have not been publicly established.

Delay after snakebite

Kithele claimed that Kitavi was bitten by a snake and spent three weeks at home before he was eventually taken to a medical facility.

Kitavi Mutua and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

He alleged that the delay was linked to the family’s association with the Kavonokya religious sect, which he claimed discouraged its followers from seeking treatment in hospitals or using conventional medicine.

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In a statement filled with grief and frustration, Kithele argued that the snakebite itself was not necessarily what caused his cousin’s death.

“The snakebite didn’t kill Kitavi. Kavonokya did!” Kithele declared.

His remarks have brought the family’s religious beliefs into sharp focus, raising questions about whether earlier medical intervention could have changed the outcome.

Painful irony for journalist who reported on snakebites

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For many, one of the most difficult parts of his cousin’s death is the irony surrounding Kitavi’s work as a journalist.

Kitavi Mutua.

Kitavi had reportedly covered stories about snakebites in Kitui County, documenting the dangers faced by people living in areas where encounters with snakes can have deadly consequences.

Reports from many who mourned the journalist said he struggled to understand how a journalist who had helped bring attention to such dangers could allegedly go for weeks without receiving medical treatment after suffering a snakebite himself.

They questioned how many of Kitavi’s colleagues and close associates were aware of his family’s religious beliefs and the possible influence they had on decisions about medical care.

Family’s past tragedies

Kithele also claimed that the family had suffered other deaths over the years that he believed could have been prevented through timely medical treatment.

He alleged that three children died on the same day more than two decades ago. He further claimed that their mother, who was Kitavi’s aunt, later died from health complications that he believed could have been managed with basic medication.

Those claims have not been independently verified.

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However, Kithele said the family’s history had strengthened his belief that religious convictions against conventional treatment had come at a devastating cost.

He questioned why no one intervened when Kitavi’s condition reportedly worsened, despite his professional standing and the network of friends, colleagues and relatives around him.

According to his account, the journalist was eventually taken to Kitui for treatment three weeks after the snakebite, when his condition had allegedly deteriorated significantly.

Calls for government action

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Beyond mourning Kitavi, many called for closer scrutiny of religious movements whose teachings may discourage followers from seeking life-saving medical care.

They argued that the freedom to worship should not allow practices that place lives at risk or prevent people from accessing essential treatment.

Kitavi Mutua.

"The family kept this guarded from anyone outside their sect circle until someone found a way to get him to Kitui for medication, 3 weeks later!! This is absolute madness that needs lethal force to stop," noted Kithele.

Drawing comparisons with the Shakahola tragedy, Kithele urged the government to investigate religious organisations accused of promoting harmful beliefs and to take action where people’s lives may be endangered.

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"Haven't we learned enough already from Shakahola and don't we pay enough to afford clean intelligence for such silly religious sects to be closed down?" posed the cousin.

He said the state had a responsibility to protect citizens while respecting their constitutional right to freedom of religion.

The debate has again raised difficult questions about where the line should be drawn between religious freedom, personal choice and the duty to protect life.