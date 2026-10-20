Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie and his associates were found guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult inside the Shakahola Forest.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie and his associates were found guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult inside the Shakahola Forest.

Shakahola Cult Horror: How 190 Children, 1 Adult Were Forced to Starve to Death to Meet Jesus

Death was not treated as a tragedy, it was framed as triumph, a journey towards Jesus. There was a structured hierarchy of death, a chilling sequence where children died first, then teenagers, followed by women, and finally men.

On Monday, 19 October, inside a packed Mombasa courtroom, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza delivered the words that brought a measure of justice to hundreds of families torn apart by one of the world's worst cult tragedies.

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Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie and his associates were found guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult inside the Shakahola Forest.

The case had rested on testimony from 123 prosecution witnesses, against just nine called by the defence. At the centre of it all was a single, devastating question: did these victims choose to die?

Detectives in an exhumation exercise at the Shakahola forest

The judge's answer was unequivocal. No, they did not.

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Shakahola's structured hierarchy of death

Prosecutors told the court that Mackenzie initiated and personally directed extreme fasting across his 800-acre ranch deep in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

Investigators described a "structured hierarchy of death," a chilling sequence where children died first, then teenagers, followed by women, and finally men.

Death inside the commune was not treated as tragedy. They framed it as triumph, the final step on a journey towards Jesus and salvation before an anticipated end of the world.

No one was allowed to break the fast

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A genuine religious fast, the court noted, is one a person can choose to end. What happened in Shakahola was something else entirely.

Witness after witness described being trapped. One man, referred to in court as PW6, testified that he once managed to escape the forest, only to be forced back in.

The Shakahola Forest incident was a cult-related tragedy an apocalyptic Christian group called the Good News International Ministries (GNIM), led by self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (Image: Files)

Following a second attempt to escape, they locked him and four other children inside a house for about a week without food or water as he observed his parents eating normally nearby.

Another witness told the court her hands had been bound to a tree using wires, deliberately placed to stop her reaching a nearby water dam.

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A mother testified that she was kept under armed guard and forbidden from nursing her own newborn baby.

The judge was clear in her findings: violence inside the compound was never used to save anyone. It was used to keep them fasting until the end.

One child witness, known as PW39, recalled a phrase repeated during gatherings: "Binguni tutaenda kwa mangumi na mateke", loosely translated as a promise that heaven would be reached even if it took fists and kicks to get there.

Shakahola burials were called weddings

Perhaps most disturbing was testimony describing how deaths were spoken of within the commune. Burials, the court heard, were referred to as weddings.

Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of Good News International Church after their remains were exhumed from graves in Shakahola forest Kilifi County on April 22, 2023. [Photo: Reuters]

The dead were described not as having died, but as having "reached the goal."

Justice Kavedza said this language alone did not prove premeditated intent to kill. But taken together with the sheer scale and repetition of deaths inside the forest, it painted a picture of a community where death was not an accident. It was expected, and it was welcomed.

The trial also exposed tension within Kenyan law itself.

Expert witness Dr Evelyn Asala told the court that the Penal Code's rule on common intention and the far higher threshold set out in the International Crimes Act appear to pull in different directions when it comes to establishing joint liability among multiple accused persons.

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She urged the court to clarify which standard should prevail, an issue likely to shape how future mass-casualty cases are prosecuted in Kenya.

Delivering her ruling, Lady Justice Kavedza left no room for ambiguity. "I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the case against all the 29 accused persons for the murder of 190 children and one adult, contrary to section 203 of the penal code," she said.

Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county

She went on to directly reject the defence's central argument. "I reject the defence by the accused persons that the victims, who were all below the age of 16 years, voluntarily fasted to death. I accordingly find all 29 accused guilty as charged," she ruled, convicting each person individually and collectively under section 322 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mackenzie himself was formally convicted on all 191 counts of murder under sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

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The case traces back to March 2023, when authorities began unearthing hundreds of bodies from shallow mass graves hidden deep within Shakahola Forest.

Mackenzie's followers had relocated there after he shut down his urban church, Good News International Ministries, in 2019.

Shakahola Massacre Ruling: Paul Mackenzie and 28 Co-Accused Found Guilty of 191 Murders PHOTO: COURTESY

Life inside the commune was governed by extreme rules. Formal education was banned outright. Modern healthcare was condemned as demonic.

Followers were instructed to fast for extended periods as preparation for meeting Jesus before the world's end.

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Rescue workers who carried out the exhumations described harrowing scenes, multiple bodies found within single graves, including infants only weeks old.

In one grave alone, the bodies of 12 children were discovered wrapped together in bedsheets, their limbs bound.

Shakahola mass graves sites

The collapse of the commune has left lasting scars across Malindi and surrounding communities.

Many families had been drawn in by Mackenzie's broadcasts, which warned followers against digital identification and modern medicine while imposing severe restrictions on daily life.

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Not every survivor turned against him. Shukrani, who narrowly survived weeks of starvation after his mother discarded his prescribed medication in devotion to Mackenzie's teachings, spoke of complicated, lingering loyalty.

Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is a Kenyan cult leader currently on trial for murder, radicalization, and terrorism-related charges following the discovery of 429 bodies in the Shakahola Forest (Image: Files)

But for most families who lost children, siblings, and parents, Monday's verdict offered something that had been missing for years: formal acknowledgement, in a court of law, of what was taken from them.

Sentencing has been set for 6 November.