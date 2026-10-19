The self-proclaimed pastor was driven to court aboard a heavily fortified prison bus, flanked by a large contingent of police officers and prison warders.

The self-proclaimed pastor was driven to court aboard a heavily fortified prison bus, flanked by a large contingent of police officers and prison warders.

Shakahola Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Arrives in Court Under Heavy Security Ahead of Sentencing Over 191 Murders

Mackenzie faces 119 counts of murder, alongside additional charges of manslaughter and terrorism, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to in separate proceedings.

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie has arrived at a Mombasa court under extremely tight security, ahead of a long-awaited verdict in one of Kenya's most harrowing criminal cases.

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The self-proclaimed pastor was driven to court aboard a heavily fortified prison bus, flanked by a large contingent of police officers and prison warders.

The heightened security reflected the scale of the case and the intense public attention it has drawn, both within Kenya and around the world.

Mackenzie faces 119 counts of murder, alongside additional charges of manslaughter and terrorism, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to in separate proceedings.

Mackenzie, his wife and 29 other co-accused arrive in Mombasa High Court ahead of judgemnent. They are charged with 191 counts of murder. The judgement will be delivered by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza. #HakiNaUsawa https://t.co/Qdq13Oc1dX — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) October 19, 2026

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Justice Diana Kavedza to deliver verdict

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza is set to deliver judgment in a case that has gripped the nation since 2023, when hundreds of bodies were discovered inland from the coastal town of Malindi, in what became known as the Shakahola Forest Massacre.

The Shakahola Forest incident was a cult-related tragedy an apocalyptic Christian group called the Good News International Ministries (GNIM), led by self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (Image: Files)

Mackenzie and his co-accused pleaded not guilty to 191 counts of murder when the case first opened in 2024. Since then, further excavations in the forest have pushed the death toll past 400, with children, women and men among the victims.

Relatives of those who died were expected to make the journey from rural communities along the coast to attend the sentencing in person.

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Starvation ordered to meet Jesus

Mackenzie is accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death, telling them that doing so would allow them to "meet Jesus."

The case has left many Kenyans horrified, sparking widespread calls for tighter regulation of religious institutions operating in the country.

Over the course of the trial, more than 120 witnesses gave evidence covering events between 2021 and 2023 at the 800-acre ranch in Shakahola Forest.

Detectives in an exhumation exercise at the Shakahola forest

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Prosecutors allege Mackenzie "initiated and directed" extreme fasting among his followers, describing what they called a "structured hierarchy of death", with children dying first, followed by teenagers, women and then men.

According to the prosecution, post-mortem and police evidence showed the children died from starvation, with additional signs of asphyxia, neck compression and traumatic head injuries.

Mackenzie's defence has pushed back strongly, arguing the case rests largely on circumstantial evidence, hearsay and inconclusive forensic findings.

From arrest to mass graves

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a tip-off from a rights group led to the rescue of some of his followers.

Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of Good News International Church after their remains were exhumed from graves in Shakahola forest Kilifi County on April 22, 2023. [Photo: Reuters]

The police operation that followed uncovered hundreds of shallow mass graves, with the death toll climbing so quickly that local morgues ran out of space, forcing a temporary halt in excavations.

By 2024, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights had put the confirmed death toll at 429. A number of victims remain unidentified to this day.