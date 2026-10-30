Marathon Legend Battles Ex-Husband Over Sh40 Million Property Fortune

The former Boston Marathon champion challenges a court ruling that awarded her ex-husband 40% of her Sh40 million property portfolio.

Kenyan distance running icon Sharon Cherop has launched a fierce legal battle against a decision by the Eldoret High Court that orders her to hand over a 40 per cent share of her estimated Sh40 million property portfolio to her ex-husband.

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The bitter court dispute pits the former Boston Marathon champion against Mathew Bowen, a retired athlete who previously served as her manager and primary training pacesetter during the peak of her international running career.

As reported by Nation, the clash over the multi-million-shilling estate follows the formal dissolution of their marriage in September 2023 by the Eldoret Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Student Hostels and Kaptagat Homes: The Sh40M Estate at the Centre of the War

At the heart of the intense litigation are several highly valuable commercial and residential holdings strategically located across Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

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The primary assets under dispute include:

• The Matrimonial Residence: A prime family property situated in the athletic hub of Kaptagat.

• Kimumu Student Hostel Complex: A lucrative 52-unit residential facility serving University of Eldoret students along the busy Eldoret–Iten Highway.

• Agricultural and Commercial Plots: Valuable land holdings located in Tambach and surrounding areas.

Determined to protect her lifelong earnings, Cherop has formally filed a notice of appeal, vowing to fight the ruling all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

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"I cannot allow my hard-earned estate to be shared with someone who did not contribute anything," Cherop stated firmly regarding the High Court directive.

Prize Money and Volare Sports Proof: Cherop’s Defence

In detailed court filings, the decorated marathoner maintains that the entire multi-million-shilling fortune was acquired strictly through her personal race winnings, performance bonuses, and international endorsement contracts.

To prove her sole financial contribution, Cherop’s legal team presented comprehensive financial records verified by her Dutch athlete management agency, Volare Sports.

The documentation outlines substantial prize money earned from victories and podium finishes at world-renowned races, including the Boston, Toronto, Hamburg, and Turin marathons, a $50,000 top-prize victory at the Singapore Marathon, and a lucrative sponsorship contract with global sportswear giant Adidas.

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Addressing why her ex-spouse was listed on the property documents, Cherop explained that Bowen’s name was added to various title deeds out of spousal affection and a desire to preserve his cultural standing as the head of the household.

She maintained that she was the exclusive financier of all acquisitions while alleging that the marriage was marred by cruelty, domestic violence, and marital misconduct.

Pacesetter to Project Manager: Bowen’s Counter-Claims

Bowen has vigorously contested Cherop’s account, asserting before the court that he was an indispensable partner in building the family’s wealth.

He argued that the financial gains accumulated during their union represented fair compensation for his dual role as her professional manager and pacing partner during rigorous training camps.

Furthermore, Bowen told the court that he personally oversaw the acquisition of the real estate, supervised the physical construction of the multi-storey student hostel in Kimumu, and managed all utility and infrastructure installations.

He accused his former wife of systematically cutting him off from the rental income generated by the university students and attempting to secretly liquidate family assets.

Matrimonial Property Act: How Courts Determine Asset Splits

The high-profile appeal underscores the legal application of Article 45(3) of the Kenyan Constitution read together with the Matrimonial Property Act of 2013.

Under Kenyan law, courts no longer grant an automatic 50-50 division of assets upon divorce. Instead, judicial officers are required to carefully evaluate and apportion matrimonial property based on the direct financial and non-financial contributions documented by each spouse during the subsistence of the marriage.

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