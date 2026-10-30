Naim Bilal Yaseen:Meet the new Standard Group CEO

The Standard Group PLC has appointed Dr. Naim Bilal Yaseen as its substantive Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2026. He succeeds Chaacha Mwita and replaces a brief interim arrangement that had named John Bundotich as acting CEO. The board expects Dr. Yaseen to drive commercial and digital growth, improve operational performance, and strictly uphold editorial independence to maintain public trust.

The Standard Group PLC board has announced the appointment of Dr. Naim Bilal Yaseen as its new substantive Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2026.

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Yaseen’s arrival immediately supersedes an earlier brief transition plan that had named John Bundotich as Acting Group CEO an acting stint that was announced to begin on the same date but has now been entirely scrapped before it even commenced.

The latest boardroom reshuffle follows the resignation of former CEO Chaacha Mwita, whose departure after a short tenure has reignited discussions regarding corporate governance, strategic direction, and leadership stability within the listed media group.

Standard Group building.(Image: Standard)

Extensive career background

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Bilal Yaseen steps into the role of Group CEO as a seasoned media executive with a wealth of administrative and industry experience including his notable past leadership at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Yaseen brings a robust background spanning media, public communications, law, and corporate leadership.

He is a Managing Partner at Yaseen Advocates which started in May 2025 to Present Yaseen also served as a Managing Director at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) from March 2019 to April 2022

Yaseen was a Director of public affairs and communication at the Judiciary from June 2012 – 2017. He was also the Deputy director & head of public communications of the Government of Kenya from November 2009 –toJune 2012 and the Director of house live broadcasting at SUNY Kenya (overseeing the rollout of live broadcasting in the National Assembly)

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He initially served as a news manager (NTV) & Managing Editor at Nation Media Group (September 1999 – February 2007)

Academic qualifications

The new CEO holds an impressive academic portfolio:

A PhD in Communication Studies: Moi University (2010–2015)

Master of Arts in Communications Policy: City St George’s, University of London (2007–2008)

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Dual Master of Business Administration (MBA): Strategic Management and International Trade Negotiation, Universitat de Lleida, Spain (2006–2007)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB): University of South Africa (2016–2019)

Bachelor of Arts in Police Science: University of South Africa (2004–2008)

Strategic Leadership Development Programme: Kenya School of Government (2010)

Yaseen is expected to bring a steady hand to an organization navigating a complex digital transformation and financial headwinds.

The board’s decision to bypass an interim phase and hand Yaseen the substantive reins signals an urgent desire for stable, permanent leadership.

Background: The short-Lived acting stint of John Bundotich

Yaseen’s appointment effectively sidelines a transitional arrangement announced just days prior. Following the exit of former CEO Chaacha Mwita, the Standard Group board had initially tapped John Bundotich currently serving as Acting Editor-in-Chief and boasting over 25 years of extensive media experience to take over the reins as Acting Group CEO, effective November 1, 2026.

However, in an unprecedented administrative U-turn, the board revised its decision before Bundotich could even assume office.

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With Bundotich’s acting stint officially canceled before it started, media observers have noted it as potentially the shortest-lived transition in corporate history, reflecting the fluid and often high-pressure nature of decision-making currently taking place within the company's highest echelons.

The catalyst: Chaacha Mwita’s departure

The cascading chain of leadership changes traces back to the resignation of Chaacha Mwita, who stepped down from the helm after serving for approximately seven months as substantive CEO, following a nine-month stint in an acting capacity.

Standard Group appoints Dr. Naim Bilal Yaseen as Group CEO effective 1 Nov 2026. This supersedes John Bundotich’s acting appointment (announced for the same date after Chaacha Mwita’s exit). Bundotich’s acting stint never started, the shortest on record. Mwita himself lasted only ~7 months as substantive CEO (April–Nov 2026) after a 9-month acting spell. High turnover continues. — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) October 30, 2026

Mwita’s tenure, though relatively brief, coincided with a turbulent economic period for Kenyan media houses, which have been forced to grapple with shrinking advertising revenues, structural reorganizations, and the painful reality of mass redundancies.

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His departure exposed deeper underlying pressures within the institution, culminating in the swift succession plans that ultimately led to Yaseen's appointment.

A history of high turnover

Dr. Yaseen’s arrival highlights a persistent pattern of high executive turnover at the Standard Group over recent years. Frequent changes at the top have often disrupted long-term strategic execution, leaving employees and investors yearning for consistency.

Media analysts point out that the success of Yaseen’s tenure will heavily depend on the board's willingness to grant him the autonomy required to implement sweeping structural reforms.