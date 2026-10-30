Mombasa Woman’s Post on Jealous Friends Resurfaces after Suspected Birthday Poisoning
Mombasa entrepreneur Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna, once questioned why people became jealous of their friends.
In an Instagram post shared before her Valentine’s Day birthday celebration turned tragic, Chunna said she would happily celebrate a friend’s financial success.
Chunna shared the light-hearted take on how she would react if her closest friend became wealthier than her.
“I dont know why people get jealous of each other, even in friendship. If my best friend will earn more than me, then I will be so happy. I will never pay for anything, movies, food, clothes or trips , nothing. I will just say “ YOU EARN MORE, YOU PAY.”
Her post offered a glimpse into her views on friendship, money and the importance of celebrating other people’s success rather than competing with them.
However, the post has taken on a different significance following the medical crisis that reportedly left her bedridden months later.
In one of the comments below the post, a poster noted that she might have had premonitions of what would befall her.
"Oh lord…. She saw it coming here but couldn’t avoid it. I hope and pray you get recovery soon. So sad the world we live in is full of people with such hate," wrote Samvail.
thekarimojonggyal wrote, "It's always the close ones who hurt you. Sorry dear lady. May the LORD heal you."
Chunna's collapse
Chunna reportedly collapsed under circumstances that remain unexplained on February 14, 2026.
She was reportedly celebrating her birthday with friends and family when the occasion took a tragic turn.
According to accounts shared online, she suddenly fell ill and was rushed to a hospital, where poisoning was reportedly suspected.
Months later, the businesswoman requires round-the-clock care from her mother after suffering severe brain damage.
Her family’s search for answers has brought attention to claims that someone poisoned her at the birthday gathering.
According to information shared by social media commentator Simon Mwangi Muthiora, doctors suspected that Chunna had consumed a poisonous substance.
Allegations circulating online have raised suspicions about people who attended the celebration, including claims that jealousy may have played a role.
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