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How Mombasa Woman’s Birthday Celebration Turned Tragic after Suspected Poisoning by Friends Left Her Bedridden

Tunoi Kevin 07:49 - 30 October 2026
Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna.
On Valentine's day, Chunna was celebrating her birthday with friends when the occasion took a tragic turn. They rushed her to a hospital, where doctors reportedly suspected poisoning.
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What should have been a joyful Valentine’s Day birthday celebration for Mombasa entrepreneur Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna, became the beginning of a devastating medical crisis.

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Chunna reportedly collapsed under circumstances that remain unexplained.

On February 14, 2026, Chunna was celebrating her birthday with friends and family when the occasion took a tragic turn.

Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna
Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna

According to accounts shared online, she suddenly fell ill and was rushed to a hospital, where poisoning was reportedly suspected.

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Months later, the businesswoman requires round-the-clock care from her mother after suffering severe brain damage.

A bedridden Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna
A bedridden Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna

Her family’s search for answers has brought attention to claims that someone poisoned her at the birthday gathering.

Birthday plans end in medical emergency

Photographs shared on her Instagram account captured moments from the birthday occasion, offering a glimpse of the celebration before disaster reportedly struck.

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According to information shared by social media commentator Simon Mwangi Muthiora, doctors suspected that Chunna had consumed a poisonous substance.

Allegations circulating online have raised suspicions about people who attended the celebration, including claims that jealousy may have played a role.

However, no independently verified evidence presented in the available account establishes that her friends deliberately poisoned her.

What is clear from the accounts shared publicly is that the reported collapse marked the beginning of a prolonged medical ordeal.

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Months of medical care after suspected poisoning

Chunna’s condition reportedly deteriorated after the incident, leaving her facing serious health challenges.

According to Muthiora’s account, she spent several months in intensive care and suffered extensive brain damage, with the extent of the injury estimated at about 50 per cent.

The same account claimed that she was left unable to speak, walk, see or eat independently, making her reliant on other people for basic daily needs.

These claims have circulated widely on social media. However, her precise diagnosis and the reported percentage of brain damage have not been independently confirmed through publicly available medical records.

Chunna had established herself as an entrepreneur, operating properties in Mombasa, Nairobi and other towns.

Her business activities had given her a public profile that is now overshadowed by the medical crisis and the uncertainty surrounding its cause.

Mother takes on full-time care

As Chunna continues to deal with the reported effects of the medical emergency, her mother is said to have taken on the responsibility of caring for her.

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The role reportedly involves providing daily assistance as the family faces the challenges of supporting someone who can no longer manage basic activities independently.

A bedridden Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna
A bedridden Roselyn Ashanti Mwende, popularly known as Chunna

In Chunna’s case, the accounts shared online suggest that her mother remains central to her ongoing care as the family tries to navigate an uncertain future.

A fundraising appeal shared on Chunna’s Instagram account has also sought financial support for her medical needs and continued care.

Family reportedly seeks investigation

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Beyond the medical challenges, questions about what happened at Chunna’s birthday celebration remain unresolved.

According to accounts shared online, her family reported the incident to authorities as a suspected attempted murder, seeking an investigation into the circumstances that led to her collapse.

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