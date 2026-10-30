Gachagua Accuses Oscar Sudi, Jalang'o of Financing "Goons" Raid on Standard Media
DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, of financing an attack on Standard Group.
The claims against the two lawmakers comes after an alleged whistleblower claims leaked audio exposed payments linked to the protest.
Speaking during an interview with KTN on Wednesday, Gachagua said the October 2, 2026, incident was intended to disrupt the media house’s operations and undermine its ability to publish newspapers.
“They wanted to come and disable the capacity of The Standard Group newspapers. The attack was organised by Jalango and Sudi,” Gachagua said.
The allegations emerged alongside claims by an individual who said they participated in the demonstration and later learnt that some of its organisers had received money to facilitate the protest.
Whistleblower claims Sudi, Jalang’o contributed money
In an account reported by The Standard detailing the events leading up to the demonstration, the alleged whistleblower claimed Sudi contributed KSh500,000, while Jalang’o allegedly provided KSh200,000 to support the operation.
Neither Sudi nor Jalang’o was quoted responding to the allegations in the account provided.
The source said the claims emerged after an audio recording circulated in a WhatsApp group used by individuals involved in planning the protest.
“When we were planning the second attack, an audio recording leaked in our group revealing that Sudi gave out Sh500,000 while Jalang’o contributed Sh200,000. We then realised that we had been short changed,” the source claimed.
According to the whistleblower, the organisers had discussed payments for those coordinating the demonstration and the individuals expected to participate.
The source alleged that members of a group identified as Tutam Mastermind had been promised KSh50,000, while protesters were expected to receive KSh1,000 each.
The account suggested that disagreements over the distribution of money contributed to divisions among the organisers and affected preparations for a second demonstration.
The claims have not been independently verified.
How the protest was allegedly organised
The whistleblower claimed that 10 individuals drawn from three groups supporting the government, identified as Yuro, Mastermind and Bunge La Mwananchi, participated in planning the demonstration.
The stated objective was to mobilise at least 500 people to protest against Standard Group’s coverage of President William Ruto’s administration.
The source said the organisers held several meetings to discuss funding, mobilisation and the amount each participant would receive.
The proposed payments reportedly ranged from KSh400 to KSh1,000 per protester.
“We met at KICC and later in another restaurant along Kimathi Street to finalise the plans. We concluded the meeting around 11pm,” the source claimed.
The whistleblower added that the organisers met at Jimlizer in Buruburu on the eve of the protest to agree on how the money would be distributed.
According to the account, the plan was to reconvene in Buruburu at 6am on the day of the demonstration before distributing money to protesters gathering at Bellevue.
The group would then proceed towards Standard Group’s premises.
However, the source alleged that two of the 10 organisers failed to distribute the money as expected, leaving some participants unaware of the arrangements.
Despite the reported disagreements, a group of protesters eventually marched towards the media house carrying placards, with some individuals arriving on motorbikes.
The whistleblower further alleged that divisions within the organising team led to confrontations between rival factions.
The source claimed that some organisers, including individuals identified as Sally Raghet and Gazemba, had planned to turn against other members over disagreements concerning the money.
The account also alleged that another group was present to defend the media house. Some participants reportedly left after the demonstration, while others were attacked or arrested.
These claims have not been independently established.
Leaked audio sparks dispute over payments
The alleged whistleblower said members of the organising team met again after the October 2 demonstration to prepare for another protest planned for October 23.
However, the source claimed that a leaked audio recording exposed disagreements over the money allegedly received to facilitate the earlier demonstration.
The revelation reportedly created divisions among some members of Bunge La Mwananchi, with participants questioning whether their involvement had been used to advance the financial interests of particular organisers.
“We realised some leaders had been using us to bargain for their financial gain. This brought split among some leaders of Bunge la Mwananchi who allegedly pocketed the money,” the source said.
The whistleblower added that some participants believed they were demonstrating out of support for the President, only to discover during preparations for the second protest that money had allegedly been sent to facilitate the first one.
Another purported audio recording allegedly captured Sally Raghet complaining about the amount she had received for her role in the demonstration.
“I can’t believe you only paid me Sh5,000 for all the work I did. I paid for security out of my own pocket. Next time we are going there, I want to be part of the planning. I won’t just execute your plans,” she allegedly said.
A paid protest targeting The Standard Group offices has sparked controversy, with claims of political funding and a leaked audio capturing Sally Raghet condemning the KSh 5,000 she reportedly received for her role. https://t.co/HBHyc6Chkt— The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) October 21, 2026
The authenticity and full context of the recordings were not established in the account provided.
Tensions between Standard Group and government
The October 2 confrontation followed weeks of growing tension between Standard Group and supporters of President Ruto’s administration over the media house’s reporting.
Days before the demonstration, individuals identifying themselves as members of Bunge La Mwananchi accused The Standard newspaper and KTN of publishing content they considered critical of the President.
Some members also alleged that former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi had influenced the media house’s editorial coverage.
No evidence establishing the allegation was provided in the account.
In a video circulated online, one individual warned the media house that young people would take action over its reporting.
“Many people have warned you for a very long time that you ought to change, but every day, you write inflammatory statements and useless things. As youths, we are going to surprise you,” the individual said.
The dispute had also played out publicly in June, when Ruto criticised Standard Group’s headlines on X, accusing the media house of publishing what he described as propaganda against him and his administration.
“GMoi, your STANDARD media’s 5 days a week EXTORTIONIST propaganda HEADLINES on me & my administration’s transformative track record will get you NOTHING & NO-WHERE!” Ruto wrote.
He added: “BLACKMAIL to yield to your GREED? NEVER. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Jaribu 8 days a week. Do your WORST!”
Standard Group’s then chief executive officer, Chaacha Mwita, defended the media house’s editorial independence, saying it would continue to hold leaders accountable through its reporting.
“He is the country’s leader and when he fails, Kenya fails. But The Standard will not cheer on failure; we will instead point it out,” Mwita said.
Mwita has since resigned from the position.
Standard Group editor’s abduction raises concerns
The tensions surrounding the media house coincided with separate incidents involving Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich.
On June 27, Kiprotich reportedly escaped an attempt by armed men to seize him in Nakuru.
In September, he was abducted for several hours after armed men intercepted his vehicle along the Gilgil-Nakuru road.
THE STANDARD GROUP PLC PRESS STATEMENT Nairobi, Kenya September 1, 2026 STANDARD GROUP CONDEMNS ABDUCTION OF ITS SENIOR EDITOR, DEMANDS HIS IMMEDIATE AND SAFE RELEASE The Standard Group PLC confirms that shortly before 9:20pm this evening, our Associate Editor, Alex Kiprotich, was abducted along the Gilgil–Nakuru road while travelling to Nakuru. We do not know where he is as we issue this statement. This is the second time in as many months that Mr Kiprotich has been targeted. On 27 June 2026, armed men in a Toyota Probox a vehicle model repeatedly linked to enforced disappearances of government critics in Kenya, tried to seize him from his car as he drove to work in Nakuru. He got away by locking his doors and driving off. That attempt came days after President William Ruto publicly criticised this Group over its coverage, and our own investigations traced the vehicle to the National Police Service's Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau. No one has ever been held to account for it. Tonight, that threat has been carried out. We do not believe this is a coincidence. Mr Kiprotich has been at the forefront of our editorial output, including reporting that has scrutinised the conduct of the State, and tonight's abduction bears all the hallmarks of a targeted attack on a journalist for doing his job. We believe it may be linked to elements within the State seeking to intimidate this Group into silence. If that is confirmed, this is not simply a crime against one man. It is an assault on the Constitution of Kenya, on the freedoms of expression and of the media guaranteed under Articles 33 and 34, and on the right of every Kenyan to independent information. We say this plainly and without equivocation: the Standard Group holds the State responsible for Alex Kiprotich's safety and his life, and for anything that happens to him while he remains missing. Protecting the life and liberty of every citizen is the State's first duty, not an afterthought, and Mr Kiprotich's safety now rests entirely in its hands. We are demanding: 1. The immediate, safe and unconditional release of Alex Kiprotich. 2. A prompt, transparent and independent investigation into his abduction, and into why no one has ever answered for the attempt of June 27, 2026. 3. Real, visible guarantees that journalists in Kenya will be protected, in keeping with commitments the President has already made publicly and has so far failed to honour. We are calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Law Society of Kenya, the Media Council of Kenya, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and everyone who values a free press in this country, to demand answers alongside us until Mr Kiprotich is found safe. We will keep the public informed as we learn more, and we will not let this matter quietly fade from view. CHAACHA MWITA, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, THE STANDARD GROUP PLC https://t.co/7wQQdueghe— The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 1, 2026
He was later found safe near Masinga Dam.
Authorities had yet to announce arrests or provide a public account resolving the circumstances surrounding the abduction, according to the information provided.
The allegations surrounding the October 2 demonstration add another dimension to concerns over the safety of journalists and the independence of media organisations amid political disputes.
However, the claims linking named politicians to the financing of the protest remain allegations and require independent verification.
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