How the US uncovered Kenyan-linked $200 million ‘ghost student’ fraud scheme

The United States has charged Kenyan nationals in ‘ghost student’ scam as $97 million in crypto seized. According to DOJ, criminal actors created fraudulent Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) accounts using stolen U.S. citizen identities to enroll “ghost students” in educational institutions. After loan and grant disbursements, the refunds were diverted to bank accounts controlled by foreign actors and facilitated by U.S.-based money mules, including Kenyan nationals.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced indictments in a nationwide student financial aid fraud investigation linked to Kenyan nationals, alleging that stolen American identities were used to obtain government-funded college aid and transfer proceeds to overseas associates.

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The investigation, dubbed Operation Ghostbusters, has resulted in charges against five defendants across three US federal districts and the seizure of more than $750,000 (approximately Sh97 million) in cryptocurrency connected to a Kenyan national, according to a DOJ statement released on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

US investigators estimate that the wider fraud involving so-called “ghost students” has caused losses exceeding $200 million, with additional cases still under investigation.

The scheme allegedly involved criminals using the personal information of Americans to submit fraudulent applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), enrol fictitious students in colleges and universities, and obtain financial aid refunds without attending classes.

🚨 @AAGMcDonald announces indictments in a NATIONWIDE ‘Ghost Student’ fraud scam linked to Kenyan network ⬇️ https://t.co/KmVXsaITJU — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) October 29, 2026

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The Justice Department said the refunds were channelled through bank accounts controlled by fraudsters, including foreign actors, with US-based associates allegedly helping move the money overseas.

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald, who heads the department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, said the investigation had produced what he described as the first international seizure of its kind in Kenya.

“If you steal American identities, if you steal taxpayer dollars, if you exploit programs meant to help students build a future — we will find you,” McDonald said.

How the alleged scheme worked

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According to investigators, the operation exploited federal student aid programmes intended to help Americans finance higher education, particularly those who could not otherwise afford college.

The alleged perpetrators obtained stolen personal information belonging to US citizens, particularly people who had never attended college, and used it to create fraudulent financial aid applications.

.@AAGMcDonald: "The goal is to keep the ghost student in school for as long as possible, semester after semester after semester, stealing money from the taxpayer. These are not isolated errors. This is organized fraud at scale." https://t.co/3u3IhZfrGT — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) October 29, 2026

The fictitious applicants, described as “ghost students”, were then enrolled in educational institutions.

Once the Department of Education disbursed financial aid, colleges deducted tuition and fees before releasing the remaining funds.

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Investigators allege that the refunds were deposited into bank accounts controlled by the perpetrators or their associates rather than the individuals whose identities had been used.

The Justice Department said the fake students did not actually attend the classes for which the aid had been awarded.

In some instances, fraudsters allegedly used artificial intelligence to complete coursework and keep the fictitious enrolments active, allowing payments to continue.

The investigation is believed to have been ongoing since at least 2021.

The department said investigators identified 830,840 potentially fraudulent Federal Student Aid identification numbers associated with nearly $130 million and recommended that the Department of Education disable them.

The FBI has separately identified more than $32 million in losses in similar ghost-student schemes, with additional losses suspected.

Kenyan national charged in Nebraska

One of the cases involves Francis Mogambi, a Kenyan citizen indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska on October 19.

Mogambi faces five counts of theft of government money and five counts of aggravated identity theft over an alleged scheme involving $20,000 in intended losses.

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.@AAGMcDonald: "This is NOT the end of Operation Ghost Busters, this is just the beginning." https://t.co/q8vfvFsnOR — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) October 29, 2026

According to the indictment, the alleged offences occurred between November 2025 and May 2026.

Mogambi is accused of working with associates in Kenya to obtain Americans’ identities, use them to enrol fictitious students in educational institutions and redirect federal financial aid payments.

Prosecutors allege that he retained 30 per cent of the proceeds and sent the remainder to co-conspirators in Kenya.

Court documents cited by the Justice Department also allege that Mogambi received approximately $2,000 a week and sought to establish a business that would allow him to cash larger cheques without paying taxes.

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The department said Mogambi entered the United States on May 15, 2024, after winning the Diversity Visa lottery and was subsequently issued a permanent resident card.

He was arrested and detained pending trial. The charges remain allegations, and Mogambi is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

More than $1 million traced in other cases

In the Eastern District of Virginia, a grand jury returned a sealed, multi-count indictment on October 21 against an unnamed Kenyan national accused of conspiring with people in Kenya to obtain more than $1.4 million through fraudulent student aid applications.

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According to the indictment, the defendant received more than 700 fraudulent federal student aid refunds totalling approximately $1.44 million through multiple bank accounts.

Investigators allege that thousands of wire transfers and money-service transactions moved at least $1.3 million to accounts in the United States and Kenya.

A separate case in New Jersey involves three defendants accused of acting as money mules.

The Justice Department alleges they received more than $1 million in federal student aid obtained through fraudulent applications and transferred the funds, after taking their share, to associates in Kenya linked to a purported safari company.

According to the White House, Kenyan nationals had used stolen American identities to divert federal student aid for personal gain and to benefit overseas associates.

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OPERATION GHOSTBUSTERS 👻🇺🇸 Kenyan nationals used stolen American identities to commit fraud by funneling federal student aid for their own personal gain and co-conspirators overseas. Fraudsters like these are being crushed under @WHFraudTF and @TheJusticeDept leadership. https://t.co/lgth8Xcp6D — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2026

All three defendants in the New Jersey case have been arrested. The government said it intends to pursue charges against two alleged co-conspirators based in Kenya as that investigation continues.

Kenya-US cooperation in investigation

The investigation has involved cooperation between US authorities and Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Asset Recovery Agency and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Justice Department said investigators seized more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency from an account belonging to a Kenyan national connected to the alleged network following cooperation and intelligence-sharing with Kenyan law enforcement partners.

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In September, US officials also visited Kenya to discuss extradition, prosecution and the recovery of funds allegedly stolen from American taxpayers.

Watch Live Today at 11:00 a.m. ET: The United States Department of Justice to Announce Significant Charges Related to Ghost Student Fraud https://t.co/kAfTWZHocR — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 29, 2026

The administration has presented the investigation as part of its wider effort to combat fraud involving federal programmes.

Operation Ghostbusters involves the FBI, the Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General, US attorneys’ offices and other federal agencies.

Investigators have identified more than 40 open cases across 26 FBI field offices and over 20 US attorneys’ offices.

The Justice Department has emphasised that the cases announced so far represent the first results of a broader investigation that remains ongoing.