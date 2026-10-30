Revealed: Bayern to receive Ksh724 million for Ajax friendly at Talanta Stadium

Bayern Munich agreed to play a friendly match against Ajax at Talanta Stadium after Kenya tabled a staggering Ksh724 million offer.

The huge cost of the friendly match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam at Talanta Stadium is now coming to light ahead of the historic match in January.

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President William Ruto announced on Wednesday that the two European football giants will grace the official opening of the newly-built 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium which is set to be used for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match will be staged on January 5 and the two clubs have confirmed their participation with their first-team players set to feature.

There was speculation about how much Kenya is paying the two clubs and now, it has been revealed how much Bayern will be paid to play in Nairobi.

How much is Bayern getting paid?

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Bayern will receive €5m for the trip to Nairobi, Kenya to play a friendly against Ajax on January 5th. Vincent Kompany approved the trip, which was then handled by Marketing and sales director Rouven Kasper. 'For that kind of money, you have to do it', it was said at Säbener Straße [@mano_bonke] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 29, 2026

“Bayern will receive €5m for the trip to Nairobi, Kenya to play a friendly against Ajax on January 5th. Vincent Kompany approved the trip, which was then handled by Marketing and sales director Rouven Kasper,” German account @iMiaSanMia, which is an authority on Bayern news, posted on X [Formerly Twitter].

That translates to Ksh724.6 million which will be paid to Bayern alone as appearance fees. It is not certain how much Ajax demanded but the figure will likely not be far from what the Bavarian giants agreed, taking the entire cost past the Ksh1 billion mark.

Bayern Marketing and Sales director Rouven Kasper, who had a delegation visit Kenya before an agreement was sealed, said the deal was too good to turn down.

“For that kind of money, you have to do it,” he is quoted saying by German media.

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During his address on Wednesday, President Ruto stated that the game will be funded through a self-sustaining commercial model.

President Ruto on funding model

Bayern Munich will play Ajax in Kenya.

"This match will be delivered by corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, confirming that world-class sport can attract private investment, earn its own revenue and create lasting opportunities for our people,” said the Head of State.

Besides the huge appearance fees, Kenya will also cater for the two teams’ travel and accommodation and provide insurance and tight security during their stay in the country.

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The government feels the investment is worth it and intends to recoup the money through ticket sales, corporate advertising and broadcasting revenues while there are plans for the two clubs to visit some top sites in Kenya to boost tourism.