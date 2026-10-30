Geoffrey Mosiria: Ex-Nairobi County Official Collapses, Admitted to Hospital Days after He Was Fired

Geoffrey Mosiria reportedly was taken ill as he attended an evening meeting in Nairobi.

Former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has been admitted to a Nairobi hospital after reportedly collapsing.

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Mosiria reportedly fell ill during an evening meeting in Nairobi on Thursday, October 29.

Photos and videos of Mosiria in a hospital bed spread rapidly on social media with politician cum businessman Morara Kebaso and friends rushing the ailing former Nairobi county official to hospital.

Geoffrey Mosiria in hospital.

Mosiria's health deteriorates

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Duke Mainga Echate shared the news of his admission as he was present when Mosiria's health deteriorated.

Echate stated that he rushed Mosiria to a Nairobi hospital in the company of businessman-cum-politician and activist Morara Kebaso.

This evening, together with Morara Kebaso, we accompanied our brother Geoffrey Mosiria KE to the hospital after he suddenly fell ill during our meeting in Nairobi. Wishing you a quick recovery and renewed strength. By God’s grace, the devil's plans shall be defeated. https://t.co/K3R5VDzj8h — ECHATE (@EchateKenya) October 29, 2026

The former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria reportedly fell ill during a meeting in Nairobi on Thursday evening, October 29.

Mosiria's hospitalisation comes a few days after his highly publicised sacking after an online outburst against Governor Sakaja.

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The governor axed Mosiria from his role in a county circular.

Mosiria accuses Sakaja of sidelining him

After the Nairobi City County removed Mosiria from his docket, he broke his silence, accusing Governor Johnson Sakaja of sidelining him for nearly three years and claiming that the governor curtailed his responsibilities following disagreements over how the county's affairs were managed.

Mosiria was removed from the citizen engagement and customer service docket.

Geoffrey Mosiria.

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He thanked Sakaja for making his removal official but claimed that he had effectively lost his authority much earlier, when his responsibilities in the county's health department were allegedly taken away in December 2023.

“Thank you, my boss, for making my sacking official. However, what you forgot to tell Nairobi residents and Kenyans is that you effectively dismissed me on 28th December 2023,” Mosiria wrote.

He alleged that Sakaja stripped him of his constitutionally assigned responsibilities as an accounting officer and transferred them to junior officers through what he described as an unprocedural memorandum.

Mosiria further claimed that the health budget under his docket was reduced from Sh1.2 billion to Sh100 million.

Geoffrey Mosiria with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

He alleged that the changes followed his refusal to participate in direct procurement arrangements that he claimed would favour individuals associated with the governor and county contractors.

cited what he described as attacks in official WhatsApp groups, public criticism and a court case over alleged contempt of court, which he claimed was part of an effort to remove him from office.

According to the outgoing county officer, his last meeting with Sakaja to discuss his grievances took place on December 28, 2023, at the governor's private office in Riverside.