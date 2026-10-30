Benefits of teachers working in Northern Kenya

A report has shown the differences in benefits available to teachers working in refugee camps in Northern Kenya.

Teachers serving across refugee camps and host communities in Garissa and Turkana counties face stark inequities in the non-wage support they receive, with a vast majority having no access to extra workplace perks, according to a 2026 study.

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The research, titled Teacher well-being in refugee camps and host community schools—conducted by the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) alongside partner organisations—reveals that 76 per cent of educators in one school group and 66.4 per cent in the other receive no supplementary benefits alongside their basic pay.

Significant gaps also emerged in professional development and essential welfare provisions.

Opportunities for training and continuous professional development (CPD) reached 21.4 per cent of teachers in one category, whereas only 5.9 per cent had similar access in the other.

Healthcare and retirement coverage showed even steeper divides: 14.2 per cent had medical insurance or care in the better-supported bracket versus just 2.2 per cent in the other, while pension or social security enrollment stood at 13.3 per cent compared to a negligible 0.7 per cent.

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Living and working stipends

A teacher in class

Living and working stipends reflected a similar pattern. Hardship allowances were granted to 13.9 per cent of instructors in one category but barely registered at 0.2 per cent in the other. Housing assistance or related subsidies were reported by 13 per cent of educators in the first group, compared to just 0.3 per cent in the second.

Day-to-day welfare provisions also varied widely. On-site school meals were provided to 10.9 per cent of staff in one setting and 5.1 per cent in the other. Access to credit facilities reached 7.1 per cent versus 0.2 per cent, while transit allowances were extended to 4.7 per cent and 1.5 per cent of staff, respectively.

Additional forms of assistance—such as utility coverage for water and electricity, supplementary food rations, and performance bonuses—were noted in minor numbers across both groups.

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