Advertisement

Benefits of teachers working in Northern Kenya

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:52 - 30 October 2026
An AI-generated image of a teacher at work
A report has shown the differences in benefits available to teachers working in refugee camps in Northern Kenya.
Advertisement

Teachers serving across refugee camps and host communities in Garissa and Turkana counties face stark inequities in the non-wage support they receive, with a vast majority having no access to extra workplace perks, according to a 2026 study.

Advertisement

The research, titled Teacher well-being in refugee camps and host community schools—conducted by the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) alongside partner organisations—reveals that 76 per cent of educators in one school group and 66.4 per cent in the other receive no supplementary benefits alongside their basic pay.

Significant gaps also emerged in professional development and essential welfare provisions.

Opportunities for training and continuous professional development (CPD) reached 21.4 per cent of teachers in one category, whereas only 5.9 per cent had similar access in the other.

Healthcare and retirement coverage showed even steeper divides: 14.2 per cent had medical insurance or care in the better-supported bracket versus just 2.2 per cent in the other, while pension or social security enrollment stood at 13.3 per cent compared to a negligible 0.7 per cent.

Advertisement

Living and working stipends

A teacher in class

Living and working stipends reflected a similar pattern. Hardship allowances were granted to 13.9 per cent of instructors in one category but barely registered at 0.2 per cent in the other. Housing assistance or related subsidies were reported by 13 per cent of educators in the first group, compared to just 0.3 per cent in the second.

Day-to-day welfare provisions also varied widely. On-site school meals were provided to 10.9 per cent of staff in one setting and 5.1 per cent in the other. Access to credit facilities reached 7.1 per cent versus 0.2 per cent, while transit allowances were extended to 4.7 per cent and 1.5 per cent of staff, respectively.

Additional forms of assistance—such as utility coverage for water and electricity, supplementary food rations, and performance bonuses—were noted in minor numbers across both groups.

Advertisement

The report underscores deep-seated inequalities in welfare distribution, demonstrating that beyond standard remuneration, crucial safety nets and workplace incentives remain unevenly distributed among educators working in these fragile environments.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Tragedy in Murang’a: Grade Six pupil drowns while fishing
News
30.10.2026
Tragedy in Murang’a: Grade Six pupil drowns while fishing
Green Card Lottery Dream Dealt Blow as US Appeals Court Blocks 2027 Reopening
News
30.10.2026
Green Card Lottery Dream Dealt Blow as US Appeals Court Blocks 2027 Reopening
Chargé d’Affaires Susan M. Burns speaking at a past function at the United States Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya
News
30.10.2026
US Embassy thanks DCI, ODPP, KRA, says fraud probe not over after Sh97 M crypto seizure
Naim Bilal Yaseen:Meet the new Standard Group CEO
News
30.10.2026
Naim Bilal Yaseen:Meet the new Standard Group CEO
Mombasa Woman’s Post on Jealous Friends Resurfaces after Suspected Birthday Poisoning
News
30.10.2026
Mombasa Woman’s Post on Jealous Friends Resurfaces after Suspected Birthday Poisoning
Man wearing hoodie and using computers and an inset of Binance logo
News
30.10.2026
Binance hack: How North Korean-linked hackers stole billions with $3 billion frozen

Signing in with Google...