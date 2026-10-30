Tragedy in Murang’a: Grade Six pupil drowns while fishing

A 10-year-old Grade Six pupil has died after drowning in a dam during a fishing expedition that went wrong in Murang’a.

A 10-year-old Grade Six pupil in Murang’a has died after accidentally falling into a reservoir during a fishing expedition.

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The incident occurred at Silanga Primary School in Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub-County, Murang’a County.

According to police reports, the young boy had gone to Kilotwe man-made dam to fish when he lost his footing, plunged into the deep waters, and drowned. His floating body was later spotted on Wednesday, October 28 by a passerby, who immediately alerted the minor's mother.

The Star reports that police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 7pm and confirmed that local residents had already retrieved the remains, noting no visible external injuries. The body was moved to General Kago Mortuary, in Thika where it is preserved awaiting a post-mortem examination as police document the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Deaths in Migori and Kisii

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In a separate incident in Migori County, a 31-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Victoria on October 28, 2026. The victim, identified as Gordon Nguka, was in the waters off Winam Sub-Location in Nyatike Sub-County around 10am when he became overwhelmed by currents.

Bystanders retrieved him from the lake, but attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. Police documented the scene and transferred the body to the Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, detectives in Kisii County have opened a homicide investigation following the discovery of a 25-year-old man's body in Omonyenya Village, Kenyenya Sub-County. Sibrian Ondieki Onkangi was discovered on the morning of October 28, 2026, lying face down in a pool of blood mere metres from his home, with a severe laceration to the right side of his neck.