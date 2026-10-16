Chaacha Mwita: who is the outgoing Standard Group CEO who resigned after 7 months?

Standard Group PLC Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita has resigned following a short-lived tenure, effective November 1, 2026. His departure marks the fifth chief executive to lead the Mombasa Road-based publisher in under three years, highlighting deep-seated governance and operational challenges.

The Standard Group PLC Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita has resigned, arriving just seven months after his substantive appointment.

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The high-profile exit lands at a precarious time for Kenya’s oldest media house, which has battled prolonged financial downturns, structural shifts, and strategic restructurings.

Compounding the executive vacuum, the media group simultaneously announced a sweeping boardroom shakeup, drafting three new independent directors to steady the corporate governance ship.

A Short-Lived Tenure at the Helm

According to financial intelligence reports, Mwita’s resignation takes effect on November 1, 2026.

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File image of Standard Group Plc's Mombasa Road Headquarters in Nairobi

Having initially stepped into the role in an acting capacity on July 1, 2025 succeeding Marion Gathoga-Mwangi, who resigned effective June 30, 2025, after roughly one year in charge Mwita was confirmed as the substantive CEO on April 1, 2026, following a nine-month acting stint.

His departure highlights a worrying pattern of executive instability at the Mombasa Road-based publisher. Mwita marks the fifth chief executive to occupy the corner office in under three years, reflecting deep-seated governance challenges and operational friction.

Before transitioning into executive media management, Mwita built a multi-disciplinary profile rooted deep within the industry.

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He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen, alongside a postgraduate diploma in mass communication and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Nairobi.

Over the years, he carved a reputable niche as a veteran journalist, editor, and media strategist, conducting comprehensive media assessments and strategic reviews across multiple African nations, including Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.

However, his extensive newsroom background could not insulate him from the harsh macroeconomic realities facing modern publishing houses.

Financial woes and institutional pressures

The sudden executive exit underscores deeper, systemic challenges at the Standard Group, which publishes The Standard newspaper and operates KTN and Radio Maisha.

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Market analysts point to persistent corporate losses, a heavily suspended rights issue, and crippled cash flows worsened by delayed or unpaid government advertising debts.

The board has remained tight-lipped regarding an immediate successor or the explicit triggers behind his exit, leaving industry watchers speculating on whether boardroom factionalism or unyielding turnaround targets forced the abrupt departure.

Boardroom overhaul: Three newiIndependent directors appointed

In a bid to restore stakeholder confidence and fortify strategic oversight, the company moved swiftly to patch its governance gaps.

According to a parallel advisory, the media house announced the appointment of three Independent Non-Executive Directors: Anthony Ambaka Kegode, Tom Odongo, and Elishah Njeru, effective October 15, 2026.

The incoming directors bring decades of multi-sectoral expertise spanning financial stewardship, risk oversight, corporate governance, and operational execution:

Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita has resigned effective 1 Nov 2026, just 7 months after his substantive appointment (April 2026). He succeeded Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as Acting CEO effective 1 July 2025 (she resigned effective 30 June 2025 after roughly one year in the role). This continues high leadership turnover at the media group amid ongoing losses, a suspended ~KES1.5B rights issue and unpaid government advertising bills. No reason or successor disclosed. — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) October 16, 2026

Elishah Njeru brings over two decades of financial leadership, public service, and risk management experience across Africa, including adjudicative tax governance expertise.

Anthony Ambaka Kegode and Tom Odongo inject seasoned private sector acumen, expected to steer stringent performance optimization and enterprise sustainability.

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