Kenya Airways’ Sh45 billion lifeline: The debt, grounded planes and turnaround bet

Kenya Airways (KQ), known affectionately as The Pride of Africa, is the flag carrier airline of Kenya (Image: Files)

Kenya Airways (KQ), known affectionately as The Pride of Africa, is the flag carrier airline of Kenya (Image: Files)

Cabinet has approved US$350 million (about KSh45.4 billion) in new financing for Kenya Airways, as the national carrier battles mounting losses, maintenance delays and aircraft shortages.

Kenya Airways’ revenue grew by 9% to Sh81 billion in the first half of 2026, yet its after-tax loss widened to Sh16.1 billion from Sh12.2 billion a year earlier.

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The airline is earning more, but the cost of keeping its planes flying continues to put pressure on its finances.

On October 9, the Cabinet approved US$350 million in shareholder financing to help the carrier meet urgent obligations, including aircraft maintenance and returning grounded planes to service.

The funds will be released in instalments under National Treasury oversight, with repayment over a period of up to 10 years.

The financing could also be converted into equity, subject to the necessary approvals.

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This is not simply a Sh45 billion government grant.

It is shareholder financing with repayment terms and a possible equity-conversion option.

Kenya Airways connects Africa to the world and vice versa, servicing over 40 destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (Image: Files)

Two separate financial interventions

The newly approved funding is only part of the government's latest effort to stabilise the airline.

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The Cabinet also endorsed a proposal to convert Sh122 billion in existing government loans to Kenya Airways into an equity-qualifying tradable instrument.

The arrangement is intended to strengthen the airline’s balance sheet by changing the treatment of the debt it owes the State.

The two measures are different.

The US$350 million financing is new funding for immediate obligations, while the Sh122 billion proposal concerns existing loans.

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The latter still requires the necessary approvals; it should not be treated as a completed debt write-off.

Kenya Airways has also been seeking strategic investors to provide capital and other resources as part of its longer-term restructuring plan.

The Kenyan Cabinet approved Ksh 45.4 billion ($350 million) in new shareholder financing to back the airline's turnaround plan (Image: Files)

The airline needs more money

The airline's latest financial results help explain the urgency.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, Kenya Airways operated with 9% less capacity than in the corresponding period of 2025.

Jet-fuel costs rose by 32%, while total operating costs increased by 14%. Fuel alone accounted for about 32% of total operating expenses and 52% of direct operating costs.

Global supply-chain difficulties also delayed the delivery of critical spare parts and aircraft components, affecting fleet availability and operational reliability.

Two aircraft returned to service after the reporting period:

A Boeing 787-8 resumed operations in mid-July, while a Boeing 777-300ER was also redelivered.

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Restoring more aircraft should give KQ greater capacity to carry passengers and generate revenue, provided maintenance and other operational constraints are addressed.

The taxpayer's stake

The government remains Kenya Airways' largest shareholder, meaning the latest financing directly concerns public money and the State's investment in the airline.

The arrangement gives KQ breathing room to address urgent expenses, but it does not by itself solve the underlying business problem.

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The carrier must still manage fuel costs, maintain its fleet, improve operational reliability and generate enough cash to meet its obligations.

The proposed conversion of government loans could ease pressure on the balance sheet, but its final structure will determine how the State's financial exposure and ownership position change.

For passengers, restoring grounded aircraft could mean more available seats and greater operational flexibility.