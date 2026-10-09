Kenyans in Russia’s War: The recruitment scandal, missing men and government response
For some Kenyans looking for work abroad, promises of well-paid employment in security or construction have ended in military service in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
A US Department of State report published in October alleges that more than 1,000 Kenyan men were recruited through a network involving recruitment agencies and officials in Kenya and Russia.
The report says some men were promised civilian jobs before being pressured into signing contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defence.
The allegations are serious, but they need to be distinguished from established criminal findings.
The report does not identify the individual officials allegedly involved, while the Russian Embassy in Nairobi has denied issuing visas to people intending to travel to Russia to fight.
It has said foreign nationals are permitted to volunteer for the Russian military.
Accounts from Kenyans who returned home describe being offered skilled jobs, travelling to Russia and then signing contracts written in Russian, with some sent into combat after limited military training.
State of the matter
Appearing before a parliamentary committee on October 8, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government had records for 354 Kenyans linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.
The figures covered several different circumstances, rather than 354 people all being missing.
The government reported 77 Kenyans still on the front lines, 38 in camps, 52 whose locations were unknown or unclassified, 34 hospitalised and 62 repatriated.
It also reported 84 classified as killed or missing in action, five Kenyans held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, one person in detention and another who had completed a military contract.
Petitioners appearing before the Senate disputed the official figures, claiming that 841 Kenyans remained unaccounted for.
Those figures are not directly interchangeable with the government's case-tracking categories, underlining the difficulty of establishing the full number of people recruited and their current status.
The government's response
Mudavadi said some Kenyans had left without informing their families or the government, complicating efforts to trace them.
He also said Kenya lacked the military capacity to conduct rescue operations inside the war zone and had to rely on diplomatic engagement with Russia and Ukraine.
Mudavadi told lawmakers that Russia had stopped enlisting additional Kenyans following Kenya's effort to have its nationals placed on a Russian “Stop List” during his visit to Moscow in March.
He said the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow had confirmed that no further Kenyan nationals were enlisted after the measure was implemented.
The government is also seeking the release of Kenyans held in Ukraine and engaging the two countries over prisoner exchanges and the return or repatriation of remains.
Earlier reporting by the Associated Press said two local recruiters had been arrested and released on bail while awaiting trial.
The latest US report has renewed questions about the oversight of overseas recruitment and whether the agencies involved were operating lawfully.
How job seekers can protect themselves
The case is a warning to anyone considering an overseas job offer.
Applicants should verify that a recruitment agency is licensed through Kenya's National Employment Authority, confirm the identity of the foreign employer and obtain a written contract they can understand before travelling.
A promise of a civilian job that suddenly changes into military service is a major red flag.
So is pressure to travel on a tourist visa for employment, surrender a passport to a recruiter or sign a contract in a language the applicant cannot read.
Job seekers should check an offer independently rather than rely only on an agent's social-media account, testimonials or promises of unusually high pay.
The Russia recruitment scandal is now both a consular crisis and a test of Kenya's protection of migrant workers.
Families need answers about loved ones whose whereabouts remain uncertain, while investigators face the task of establishing how the recruitment networks operated and whether officials or agencies broke the law.
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