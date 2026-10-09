Leaders mourn former MP and Kenya's first US Ambassador Burudi Nabwera

Remembered as a "man of many firsts," Nabwera was a prominent post-independence figure who served as Kenya's first Ambassador to the United States and its first Permanent Representative to the United Nations following independence in 1963.

Kenyan leaders have expressed deep sorrow following the passing of veteran diplomat, former Cabinet Minister, and KANU Secretary-General Mzee Burudi Nabwera, who died on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the age of 99.

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Renowned as a "man of many firsts", Nabwera was a towering figure in Kenya's post-independence history.

He holds the distinction of being Kenya's first Ambassador to the United States and the country’s first Permanent Representative to the United Nations following independence in 1963.

Beyond diplomacy, his career spanned legislative leadership as the inaugural Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency in 1988, a high-ranking Cabinet appointment as Minister of State in the Office of the President, and later, service as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Nzoia Sugar Company.

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Kenyan leaders send tributes

News of his passing sent waves of sorrow across the political spectrum, prompting an outpouring of glowing tributes from current and former national leaders who celebrated his legacy of patriotism, wisdom, and governance.

Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi expressed profound grief, describing Nabwera as a distinguished statesman whose life was defined by dedication and service.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Hon. Burudi Nabwera, a respected diplomat, former Cabinet Minister, and one of the pioneers who helped establish Kenya’s voice on the international stage in the early years of our Republic," Mudavadi stated. "He belonged to a generation of leaders who helped lay the foundations of our nation's diplomacy and development."

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Reflecting on his service as the first MP for Lugari and a Minister of State, Oparanya noted that Mzee Nabwera left behind an irreplaceable footprint in governance.

"Mzee Nabwera leaves behind an enduring legacy of leadership and public service," Oparanya shared. "His contribution to Kenya’s diplomatic relations, governance, and national development will remain etched in our history."

Former ICT Cabinet Minister Eliud Owalo recalled his personal encounters with the late diplomat, specifically during their tenure together at Nzoia Sugar Company.

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"I had the privilege of interacting with him closely when I served as a consultant in the development of the strategic plan for Nzoia Sugar Company in 2008, where he was Chairman," Owalo recounted. "I remember him as a leader whose experience and contribution were invaluable. His demise is a great loss to the people of Lugari and the nation at large."

Former Kiminini MP Dr. Chris Wamalwa also joined in honoring the fallen legend, fondly recalling the mentorship he received over the years. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mzee Burudi Nabwera, a respected elder who offered me valuable guidance in my service as MP for Kiminini and in my aspiration for Trans Nzoia Governor," Wamalwa remarked. "His wisdom and counsel will be greatly missed."

Educated at the London School of Economics, Mzee Nabwera belonged to an elite cohort of post-independence architects who helped steer the young republic through critical geopolitical transitions.

From shaping international relations at the height of the Cold War to managing party and state affairs back home, his decades of service reflect a life lived in complete dedication to public Duty.