Where is Oburu Odinga? Kenyans demand proof of life after Maverick Aoko's claims

ODM diehard Omosh One Hour demanded that the public be shown Oburu Odinga, threatening street demonstrations if the party leader remains unseen.

ODM party leader Dr Oburu Oginga's office and family have rejected social media claims that he died at a Nairobi hospital.

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Journalist and blogger Scophine Otieno, alias Maverick Aoko, is standing her ground and demanding proof of life, and Kenyans online are doing the same.

Aoko posted on X on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, claiming Senator Oburu Odinga was dead.

OBURU ODINGA YOUTH LEADER IS DEAD ! — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) October 6, 2026

His son, Jaoko Oburu Odinga, responded on social media. "This is very careless of you Maverick Aoko," he wrote.

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This is very careless of you Maverick Aoko. — Jaoko Oburu Odinga (@jaokoburu) October 6, 2026

Aoko responded to the post by saying she would delete her claim and apologise if they provided proof of life to Kenyans.

Give US PROOF OF LIFE I WILL DELETE AND APOLOGIZE Then whatever punishment Kenyans give me I will humbly take. I am a human being, I make mistakes For now, I KNOW OBURU IS DEAD — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) October 6, 2026

ODM diehard Omosh One Hour demanded that the public be shown Oburu Odinga, threatening street demonstrations if the party leader remains unseen.

“Watu wa ODM toeni Oburu nje, tumuone, hatumuoni. Oburu ako wapi? Watu wa ODM Oburu ako wapi? Hatumuoni. Two days kama hakuna Oburu, maandamano,” Omosh said in a viral video.

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ODM diehard Omosh One Hour that's threatened that he will take to the streets if party leader Oburu Odinga is not produced to the public. https://t.co/6zzi5Gnpho — IVY (@ivymuthe) October 6, 2026

Oburu well, safe and in good spirits

The Oburu Secretariat later issued a formal communique calling the reports deliberate fabrications meant to mislead the public. It said Oburu was "well, safe, and in good spirits" and named Aoko as the person behind the claims.

Oburu Odinga Secretariat later issued a formal communiqué calling the reports deliberate fabrications meant to mislead the public.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who is also ODM chairperson, rejected the reports minutes before the statement came out. She said she had personally visited Oburu and confirmed that he was well.

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She described him as "recovering steadily".

The Office of the Party Leader said it "categorically" condemned what it called malicious, unfounded fake news.

"It is deeply unfortunate that in this modern age of free information, digital connectivity, and open media, individuals choose to weaponise online platforms to cyberbully, peddle reckless falsehoods, and spread fake narratives for cheap attention," the statement said.

The office warned of legal consequences for those spreading the claims.

"We are in communication with the party leadership to handle the matter legally," it said. It advised those responsible to "cease these toxic digital behaviours".

According to the communique, Oburu is observing a period of rest on doctors' orders. His office stressed that he remains mentally engaged.

It said he had been preparing remarks for the handover of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang'o ka Jaramogi when the claims surfaced.

The office did not say what condition led to the medical advice.

The denials have not ended the questions. No video or recent public appearance has accompanied the statements, and some Kenyans online have flagged inconsistencies in the party's communication.

Earlier explanations are also being revisited. On September 1, Oburu said he had made only a brief hospital visit for a general check-up. Reports said he was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on August 23 and again on August 29.

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