Oburu speaks on planned Odinga family meeting & the issues to be resolved

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Odinga has broken his silence on the Odinga family meeting planned for February 1. 2026, mentioning some of the issues that will be discussed at the meeting.

The Siaya Senator exuded confidence that the issues in his ability as the guiding figure of the Odinga amicably resolve issues that have plagued the family following the abrupt death of his younger brother, Raila Odinga.

The internal family conversation as I said are issues which are important to resolve and I'm equal to the task and called a meeting on 1st February where we are going to deal with those issues,” Oburu explained to the press at his home in Riat, Kisumu on Saturday, January 24, 2026

Referencing his role as the guiding figure within the family, Oburu observed that he will offer guidance to younger members, adding that despite the divergent views, he cannot argue with them.

Young people sometimes express divergent views, I will talk to them. They have a lot of time, some of us are just holding for them and we love them. They're my children and I cannot utter anything against them. If they want any advice, I'm there for them.

What is likely to feature in the Odinga family meeting convened by Oburu

Discussions at the family meeting are likely to cover differences that have surfaced over the political direction of ODM as a section of the party leadership leads the orange party in engagements with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

ODM’s relationship with Ruto and the party’s position in regard to 2027 presidential election has been a contentious affair which has split the Odinga family down in the middle with the orange party also cut into two halves.

The unity of the larger Odinga family is also likely to make it to the discussions as the political bickering may have strained family relationships as well.

Events preceding the meeting

Oburu convened the meeting barely a week after Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga delivered a fiery address in Kibera.

Winnie accused people who he did not name of exploiting Raila’s death to pursue selfish agenda, questioning the speed with which the party is moving in its quest to partner with UDA in the 2027 election.

Screengrab image of Winnie Odinga addressing a political rally in Kamkunji on Sunday, January 18, 2026

We will not leave this party that we fought for. We paid the price for this movement when it mattered. You cannot copy and paste Baba. ODM cannot be sold or hijacked. We asked for time after Baba’s passing, but some refused to wait.

