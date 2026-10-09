Health officials during the National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce meeting held on Friday October 8 morning.(Image:Ministry of health )

Health officials during the National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce meeting held on Friday October 8 morning.(Image:Ministry of health )

Govt intensifies Ebola frontline defense after releasing Sh171 million for emergency gear to these hospitals

The response comes following the confirmation of an imported Ebola Virus Disease case in Kenya, prompting action from the National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce alongside international partners.

The Ministry of Health has officially begun dispatching essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to targeted high-risk health facilities across the nation.

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The emergency distribution follows the official confirmation of an imported Ebola Virus Disease case, prompting immediate intervention from both the Kenyan government and international development partners.

The announcement came during an imperative National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce meeting held on Friday morning.

The high-level briefing brought together key inter-departmental stakeholders, health experts, and government officials dedicated to mobilizing a multi-agency response to contain the threat before it spreads further.

Mary Muthoni, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards

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Mobilizing frontline resources and Supplies

Addressing the press during the briefing, Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, revealed that Kenya has secured Sh 171 million worth of support comprising specialized laboratory equipment, diagnostic tools, and essential protective gear.

"Starting this afternoon, these specialized kits and protective supplies will be dispatched immediately to health facilities in designated high-risk zones," PS Muthoni stated.

She emphasized that while current supplies significantly boost response capabilities, further collaboration remains vital.

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She urged additional development partners and international stakeholders to join hands with the Ministry to ensure containment measures remain robust and the virus does not breach the single imported case.

PS Muthoni further reassured the nation that contact tracing teams are working around the clock. Surveillance protocols have been heightened to isolate potential exposures immediately.

Ministry officials express confidence that within the next 48 hours, all primary contacts linked to "patient zero" will be fully identified, tested, and managed under strict health protocols.

Unwavering support for frontline healthcare workers

Reinforcing the government's commitment to worker safety, Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, assured medical personnel nationwide particularly frontline healthcare workers that their protection remains the government's highest priority.

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"Our healthcare workers are the first line of defense protecting the nation," Dr. Oluga noted. "The government is doing everything required to guarantee their safety, ensuring they have the necessary resources, training, and isolation gear needed to perform their duties safely."

According to updates shared by the Ministry of Health on X, the Taskforce discussions focused on establishing Incident Management Support Teams, reinforcing contact tracing structures across all counties, and managing risk communication.

Footage and assets from the National Ebola Disease Taskforce Meeting highlight seamless inter-agency coordination between national leadership and local health authorities.

A stern warning against misinformation

Joining the taskforce briefing, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino issued a strong warning against the spread of unverified claims and political opportunism during a national public health crisis.

The National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce met today to review the ongoing response and strengthen coordination of preparedness and surveillance measures following confirmation of an imported case in Kenya. Discussions focused on establishing Incident Management Support Teams, strengthening contact tracing structures across the country, enhancing risk communication and reviewing the general situation update, including surveillance activities. The meeting also addressed multi agency coordination to ensure a coordinated and effective response across the relevant government agencies and health sector partners. The Ministry of Health continues to work with county governments and partners to strengthen preparedness, ensure timely detection of any suspected cases and prevent further transmission. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 9, 2026

Owino urged political leaders and the general public to refrain from making reckless, unverified statements regarding the outbreak.

"Public health emergencies require accurate, official communication," Owino asserted. "Speculation and false narratives only serve to trigger unnecessary panic, jeopardize containment efforts, and harm the nation's economic stability by scaring off visitors, tourists, and international investors."

Owino stressed that responsible communication is critical to safeguarding the socio-economic gains Kenya has built, emphasizing that the Ministry of Health will remain the sole authoritative channel for situational updates.

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