Government considers banning third-party agents from SIM card registration

CA Director General David Mugonyi highlighted that widespread Know Your Customer (KYC) non-compliance driven by agent shortcuts for fast commissions creates serious operational and safety risks. Restricting registration to official MNO channels aims to secure subscriber data accuracy and protect digital identities.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is weighing proposals to overhaul SIM card registration nationwide by requiring mobile network operators (MNOs) to handle registrations directly, bypassing third-party and mobile money agents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee on October 6, CA Chief Executive Officer and Director General David Mugonyi disclosed that the proposed changes stem from widespread compliance failures and significant gaps in collecting subscriber data across the country.

Gaps in subscriber data collection

Under existing telecommunications regulations, mobile subscribers are required to provide comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) details during SIM card registration. Beyond official identification, these details include alternative telephone numbers, email addresses, and secondary contact information.

Communication Authority Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Mugonyi highlighted that many roadside sellers and mobile money agents skip these essential steps due to the rush to earn quick commissions. Furthermore, some subscribers deliberately evade providing additional personal details.

"When it comes to SIM registration, we have very elaborate regulations and the Act also in place to guide that," Mugonyi stated during the parliamentary hearing.

"Because of the resistant nature of some of us, people evade certain critical questions. The people selling also contribute to the challenge. Because of their rush to make money, they do not insist on getting these important details like alternative contact numbers, email address, or any other source of contact in case of death," He added

This lack of reliable contact data creates severe operational hurdles for telecom providers and law enforcement, particularly when attempting to reach subscribers or their legal representatives during emergency situations, investigations, or operational account reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Safeguards for deactivation and recycling inactive SIMs

The regulatory discussion arose as the Communications Authority clarified the safeguards governing the deactivation and recycling of dormant phone numbers under the Procedures and Technical Safeguards for Deactivation and Recycling of Inactive Mobile Numbers, 2026.

These regulations follow landmark court rulings recognizing mobile numbers as personal digital identities, requiring strict safeguards to prevent subscribers from prematurely losing access to linked financial accounts, government portals, and digital services.

Under the current guidelines:

Initial Notice (3 Months): Mobile operators must attempt to contact subscribers using all registered KYC details once a number remains continuously inactive for three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notification Window (3 Months): Service providers run a dedicated notification process for three consecutive months before flagging the number for deactivation.

Public Notice (6 Months): Before any inactive number can be deactivated and recycled after six months of inactivity, operators must publish a generic public notice.

USSD Verification: Operators must provide a public USSD tool, allowing citizens to check whether their mobile numbers have been flagged for deactivation.

Whitelisting rules for incarcerated and vulnerable subscribers

To protect individuals unable to use their phones for prolonged periods due to external circumstances, the CA framework allows specific numbers to be "whitelisted" against automatic deactivation. This applies to subscribers facing extended hospitalizations, prolonged travel, or incapacity.

SIM Card Deactivation: CA Strengthens Consumer Safeguards CA Director General @Mugonyid appeared before the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee to address concerns over the deactivation and recycling of inactive mobile numbers.@NAssemblyKE https://t.co/x8BP3fsVpR — Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) (@CA_Kenya) October 6, 2026

For incarcerated individuals, special protocols are in place. The Commissioner of Prisons can submit official requests directly to mobile operators to whitelist phone numbers belonging to inmates serving sentences exceeding six months, ensuring their digital identities remain intact until release.