Absa group appoints banking executive Eric Muriuki to drive Pan-African Digital Growth Strategy
Absa Group has appointed veteran banking executive Eric Muriuki as its new Managing Executive for Pan-African Growth Strategy, Platforms, and Digital Ventures.
This is a significant move to accelerate its regional footprint and digital capability.
Muriuki, who previously served as the Group Director of Digital Business at NCBA and CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, transitions to Absa after nearly two decades with NCBA Group. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, he will oversee Absa’s regional growth agenda, digital platforms, and new venture initiatives across its African markets.
He joined the bank in July 2007 as Programme Director for Enterprise Transformation before becoming General Manager for New Business Ventures in August 2012.
Key career highlights and industry impact
Throughout his 19-year tenure at NCBA, Muriuki played an influential role in pioneering digital financial platforms that transformed mobile banking across East Africa:
M-Pesa trust framework (2007): Helped design the original trust-account structure that enabled Safaricom to secure regulatory approval and issue electronic value for M-Pesa.
M-Shwari launch (2012): Led the creation of the mobile savings and micro-credit platform developed through a partnership between Commercial Bank of Africa (now NCBA) and Safaricom.
Fuliza (2019): Contributed to the development of Kenya’s leading mobile overdraft facility.
LOOP DFS (2019–2026): Served as CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, leading NCBA’s digital-first banking unit targeted at modern consumers and entrepreneurs.
Prior to his time at NCBA, Muriuki served as a Business Change Manager at Co-operative Bank of Kenya (2004–2007) and began his career as a Business Systems Manager at Citi (1999–2004).
His experience covers mobile money, savings, digital credit, and other financial services delivered through mobile platforms.
Professional background & education
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science: Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), 1999.
Master of Business Administration (Strategy): Strathmore Business School, 2008.
Executive Leadership Education: Harvard Business School (Strategic Leadership in Inclusive Finance, 2014) and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business (2016).
His academic and professional training has combined technology, business strategy, leadership, and financial services.
Strategic significance for Absa Group
Muriuki’s appointment reinforces Absa’s strategic focus on expanding digital financial services, mobile banking platforms, and non-traditional payment channels across the continent.
His track record in building scalable mobile-first products places him at the center of Absa’s push to capture emerging digital banking opportunities throughout Africa.
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