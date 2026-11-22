Musician Julian has all but ended rumours of a breakup from his wife Lilian Ng’ang’a going by his latest social media post.

Musician Juliani has commented on his relationship with wife Lilian Ng’ang’a amid recent speculation that they have broken up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports this month claimed that Lilian had decided to walk out of the marriage because Juliani was allegedly coming home late but she responded with a sarcastic social media post

“Kitambo [long time ago], when I had something bothering me, I'd have dreams and nightmares about it. You know, so bothered! Nowadays, ni kulala kulala [nowadays I just sleep]. We'll deal with the problem when we wake up.

“Idk if it's age or my mind has rewired itself,” she posted recently, leaving her followers guessing.

However, Juliani’s latest post indicates that all is well as he has showered praise on her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has Juliani said about Lilian?

Huyu bibi sio mcheso!! https://t.co/hQPvzKSNJw — Juliani.ke 🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) November 21, 2026

"Huyu bibi sio mcheso!! [My wife is no joke!]” Juliani posted on social media on Saturday, in what was a major statement of endorsement for his wife.

That is certainly set to end the speculation about the couple’s relationship which had become a topic on social media when it was claimed that their marriage was on the rocks.

Juliani and Lilian have been married since February 2022 with their union blessed with a son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two first met in mid-2021 during an event organised by activist Boniface Mwangi and confirmed their relationship later that year.