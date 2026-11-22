Nicki Bigfish has outlined some of the costly changes under Ruto and delivered a sarcastic verdict on his 2027 re-election bid.

Kenyan comedian and content creator Nicki Bigfish has found a rather creative way of challenging President William Ruto's re-election bid, turning humour, sarcasm and the rising cost of living into a hilarious but stinging political commentary.

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Rather than delivering a conventional attack on the Head of State, the comedian has taken a sarcastic route, listing the soaring prices of basic commodities, transport services and government documents to paint a picture of how life has changed under Ruto's administration, before delivering a tongue-in-cheek verdict that the President has worked so hard that he deserves a rest in 2027.

His pointed comparison of the prices of everyday essentials and public services before and during Ruto's presidency painted a clearer picture of how life has become over the last few years and sharply contrasts with claims made by pro-government politicians.

Nicki Bigfish

Nicki fired the first salvo on Saturday, November 21, 2026 when he revisited Ruto’s promise to dismantle cartels who the latter had accused of being behind the high fuel and electricity prices in Kenya.

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“He fought cartels in the petroleum industry; now petrol went down from Sh159 to Sh226. A very good man, that one,” his post read in part.

His take on why Ruto needs a rest in 2027

A day later, the content creator expanded his list to include more essential products and services whose prices have followed a similar trend.

In a post laced with satire, humour and the painful reality that many Kenyans continue to face, the comedian listed cement, bread, milk, electricity and the price of a one-way ticket on the standard Gauge Railway among the items whose cost had ‘reduced’ under Ruto.

Nicki Bigfish uses humour & price hikes to challenge Ruto's re-election

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Kenyans readily picked up the trend with the comments section filling up with list of items whose prices have increased sharply,

From eggs to salt to several cooking ingredients, netizens gave their take on their observations over the years.

The battle to control online narratives

Kenya’s 2027 presidential election is increasingly being fought not just at political rallies, roadside meetings and party gatherings, but also online with comedians, content creators, celebrities and social media influencers becoming a visible part of political outreach, offering politicians access to large and highly engaged audiences, particularly among younger voters.

Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President Dennis Itumbi confirmed that the government has embraced a new strategy in its messaging, bringing influencers on board.

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