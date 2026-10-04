Dennis Itumbi reveals why Ruto gov’t is turning to influencers amid 2027 political battle

From entertainment videos and lifestyle posts to commentary and trending conversations, political narratives are seamlessly packaged into seemingly ordinary content, allowing messages to reach audiences beyond the traditional political and media spaces.

The Kenyan government is increasingly turning to social media influencers to take its message directly to citizens, marking a notable shift in how the William Ruto administration communicates and promotes its programmes.

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Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President Dennis Itumbi has now shed light on the thinking behind the strategy, explaining why influencers have become an increasingly important part of the government’s communication machinery.

Speaking in a TikTok video on Saturday, October 3, 2026, Itumbi commented on the government’s decision to unleash influencers to reach Kenyans, a practice that has become increasingly visible in the media landscape with some influencers weaving in political messaging in their content.

According to Itumbi, the decision to use influencers is informed by research and the evolving media landscape in the country, with the growing reach of social media making it impossible for the government to ignore influencers as it seeks to communicate and market its programmes to Kenyans.

Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi

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“The Media Council of Kenya has done a study which showed that social media has a higher reach than mainstream media. Therefore, the government would be stupid if they continued investing all the money in mainstream media and did not engage the growing influencer population,” he explained.

He added that the use of influencers to market is anchored in government policy.

“I have seen that story about influencers and you are saying that the Government should not use influencers. I have been reading a book called Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by 50 Cent. It is a very good book, but that is not the point. My point is, the Government came up with a National Government Communication Policy, and that National Communication Policy in itself adopts the use of influencers to do and market Government programmes,” Itumbi said.

Influencer politics in Kenya: Insider speaks

The response came barely a week after Pulse Kenya highlighted a covert operation by political operatives to shape narratives using influencers and content creators.

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An insider involved in the operation cited a major loophole exploited by political formations, noting that while established media outlets have editorial policies and code of conduct to ensure fair, balanced and accurate coverage, influencers lack the same and this makes it easy for political players to push their narratives that could be biased and not factual.

He cautioned Kenyans to be cautious and not allow their political choices to be informed by the content they consume, adding that some content creators are simply in it for the money with little regard for how their content could shape choices.

“I sometimes pity the public who allow their choices to be informed by what the celebrities they follow post; some are simply in it for the money, with little care for what becomes of the country beyond the 2027 election,” he added.

How influencers weave political messaging in their content

Those engaged in the covert operation weave political messaging into content consumed by thousands of Kenyans every day.

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