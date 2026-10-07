Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease.

Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease.

Ebola in Kenya: Why Bundibugyo virus is not airborne and how it actually spreads

Bundibugyo Ebola is not airborne. It spreads only through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a sick person or with contaminated material.

After the first case of Ebola was reported in Kenya, the news sent shivers down their spines because the facts about the disease remains scanty.

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The fact is Bundibugyo Ebola is not airborne. It spreads only through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a sick person or with contaminated material, the World Health Organisation said, after Kenya recorded its first Ebola death.

The patient, who was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, succumbed to the disease. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed the fatality and activated contact tracing to stop the virus from spreading.

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)

How the patient got to Kenya

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The patient travelled by road from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Uganda. He then boarded a Jambo Jet flight from Uganda to Kenya.

On arrival, he went through the Port Health facility at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). He was cleared and picked up by a relative.

He was later admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, where he died.

Health professionals wearing protective gear while transporting an Ebola patient. (Image: WHO)

What is Bundibugyo virus disease?

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Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease. It is caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

Where does it come from?

BVD is a zoonotic disease, meaning it passes from animals to humans. Fruit bats are suspected to be the natural reservoir.

How do people get infected?

Humans can be infected through broken skin, or through the eyes, nose or mouth, when handling infected animals, monkeys or bushmeat.

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Is it airborne?

No. The virus is not airborne.

It spreads from person to person through direct contact with the bodily fluids of people showing symptoms.

#Ebola virus disease spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick person, or contaminated materials. It does not spread through the air. 🧼 Wash hands often with soap and water 🚫 Avoid touching anyone who is sick, or their body fluids 🏥 Seek care early at a health facility if unwell 📞 Call 719 for information @MOH_Kenya — WHO Kenya (@WHOKenya) October 6, 2026

Why are dead bodies a risk?

Handling the bodies of people who have died of the disease carries a very high risk of infection.

Are health workers at risk?

Yes, especially when they treat unrecognised Ebola without protective gear.

Once the disease is identified, protective measures are highly effective. These include proper personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfection and isolation.

Know the signs of Ebola. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical care immediately or call 719 for guidance. Early care can save lives. #EbolaAlertKE https://t.co/0iFAAfep7r — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 6, 2026

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What happens next?