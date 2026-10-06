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Ebola in Kenya: CS Duale confirms first reported case of viral disease in Nairobi

Tunoi Kevin 11:46 - 06 October 2026
The patient travelled from DRC to Kampala by road before boarding a Jambojet flight number 8523, which landed in Nairobi on Saturday, October 3.
The patient is a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past seven years.
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Kenya's Ministry of Health has confirmed the country's first imported case of Ebola, the Bundibugyo strain.

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced on Tuesday.

The patient is a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past seven years.

According to Duale, the man fell ill about a month ago and was treated at several hospitals while still in DRC.

He later travelled from DRC to Kampala by road before boarding a flight, Jambojet flight number 8523, which landed in Nairobi on Saturday, October 3, at 1.10pm.

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On arrival, the patient underwent routine public health screening at Port Health, JKIA, before clearing immigration.

He was then picked up by a relative and a friend, who drove him directly from the airport to Nairobi Hospital in a Toyota Fielder, registration KDG 699Z.

At the hospital, staff immediately isolated him in a separate room within the Accident and Emergency department.

He was later transferred to the East Wing Isolation Facility, a unit built during the Covid-19 pandemic. The facility is fully equipped with ICU and HDU capacity, alongside more than 145 beds.

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Killed after radio show promoting Ebola prevention

The acting president of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS/Tshisekedi) federal executive committee in Butembo and a party spokesperson, Marie-Celestin Karondwa Mwanaweka, died on Sunday, September 27, 2026, after a violent attack in the Vulindi area, north of Butembo, in North Kivu.

Karondwa was attacked after attending a radio show programme where he cautioned residents to take seriously the threat posed by the Ebola virus.

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