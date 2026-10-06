The patient travelled from DRC to Kampala by road before boarding a Jambojet flight number 8523, which landed in Nairobi on Saturday, October 3.

The patient travelled from DRC to Kampala by road before boarding a Jambojet flight number 8523, which landed in Nairobi on Saturday, October 3.

Ebola in Kenya: CS Duale confirms first reported case of viral disease in Nairobi

The patient is a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past seven years.

Kenya's Ministry of Health has confirmed the country's first imported case of Ebola, the Bundibugyo strain.

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced on Tuesday.

The patient is a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past seven years.

According to Duale, the man fell ill about a month ago and was treated at several hospitals while still in DRC.

He later travelled from DRC to Kampala by road before boarding a flight, Jambojet flight number 8523, which landed in Nairobi on Saturday, October 3, at 1.10pm.

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CS Duale: The patient was given supportive treatment but regrettably passed on last night at 11.30 pm… Arrangements for safe and dignified burial of the deceased are ongoing, and the burial is planned for later today in line with the Ebola safe and dignified public health protocols. — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 6, 2026

On arrival, the patient underwent routine public health screening at Port Health, JKIA, before clearing immigration.

He was then picked up by a relative and a friend, who drove him directly from the airport to Nairobi Hospital in a Toyota Fielder, registration KDG 699Z.

At the hospital, staff immediately isolated him in a separate room within the Accident and Emergency department.

He was later transferred to the East Wing Isolation Facility, a unit built during the Covid-19 pandemic. The facility is fully equipped with ICU and HDU capacity, alongside more than 145 beds.

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Killed after radio show promoting Ebola prevention

The acting president of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS/Tshisekedi) federal executive committee in Butembo and a party spokesperson, Marie-Celestin Karondwa Mwanaweka, died on Sunday, September 27, 2026, after a violent attack in the Vulindi area, north of Butembo, in North Kivu.