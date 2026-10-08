From classroom to Europe: KMTC opens German gateway for graduates

KMTC Explores New Employment Possibilities in Germany for Dental Health Graduates The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is exploring potential employment pathways in Germany for its Dental Technologists (DTs) and Community Oral Health Officers (COHOs). A delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelly Oluoch is visiting Germany to assess workforce needs, workplace requirements and possible employment opportunities, in partnership with ABC Deutschland and African Business Community Kenya. “Our vision is not only to train competent health professionals, but to ensure that their skills can take them wherever opportunities exist. Germany offers opportunities for our dental health graduates, and KMTC is deliberately building partnerships and pathways to connect them to that market,” said Dr. Oluoch. At Dental Zentrum, lead dental surgeon Dr. Martin Golliner said Germany has more than 70,000 practising dentists, with individual clinics requiring at least two dental assistants to support service delivery. KMTC’s Head of the Community Oral Health Department, Dr. George Githu, noted that dental disease patterns and demographic trends in Germany could present opportunities for graduates to contribute to both private and public dental care services. The delegation also visited Unterberger Dental, where dental technologists from different countries produce dental prostheses, including dentures, crowns and bridges. The laboratory’s leadership emphasised precision and the importance of keeping pace with advances in dental technology. Deputy Director Academics Prof. Nyawira Mwangi said the exposure is helping KMTC understand the competencies, technologies and workplace expectations required in Germany. “What we have observed gives us valuable insight into how we can prepare our Dental Technology and Community Oral Health students for international practice,” she said. KMTC’s Head of the Dental Technology Department, Joseph Wainaina, said the College’s graduates have relevant practical skills and a foundation for adapting to implantology and computer-aided design and manufacturing technologies. To strengthen preparation for the German market, KMTC plans to introduce German-language lessons for DT and COHO students during the 2026/27 academic year. German dental experts and representatives of ABC Deutschland are also expected to engage students on workplace expectations and preparation for employment. The initiative builds on ABC’s existing support for the placement of KMTC Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy graduates in Germany.