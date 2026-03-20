Link between oral health & better learning outcomes for pupils in Kenya

Studies have shown that children with untreated dental problems are more likely to experience lower concentration levels, fatigue, and behavioural challenges, all of which can hinder academic performance.

Many times, learners in Kenyan schools struggle to concentrate or miss classes, not because of lack of interest, but due to preventable dental problems.

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Toothaches, gum disease, and poor oral hygiene can significantly affect a child’s ability to focus, participate in lessons, and maintain consistent attendance.

According to the Kenya National Oral Health Survey, nearly half of children under the age of five suffer from tooth decay, while gum disease affects over 90 per cent of the population.

For school-aged children, these conditions can translate into days lost to pain or discomfort, difficulty eating, and reduced participation in class activities.

Studies have shown that children with untreated dental problems are more likely to experience lower concentration levels, fatigue, and behavioural challenges, all of which can hinder academic performance.

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In this sense, oral health is not just a medical concern but an educational one as well.

Building healthy habits early

Experts emphasise that instilling proper oral hygiene habits at an early age is key to preventing long-term health challenges.

Simple practices like brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, learning correct brushing techniques, and replacing toothbrushes regularly can dramatically reduce the incidence of dental disease.

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Schools as catalysts for change

Recognising this link between health and education, a new initiative is rolling out nationwide to teach pupils proper oral hygiene in schools.

The programme has reached pupils across urban, peri-urban, and rural areas, combining interactive sessions with supervised learning to help children understand the importance of brushing twice daily.

The campaign, supported by Pepsodent, aims to reach 500,000 pupils across 500 primary schools by the end of the year.

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“Reaching children in schools allows us to embed daily habits such as brushing twice a day using fluoride toothpaste,” said John Kibira, Commercial Director at Unilever East Africa.

While the focus is on improving children’s health, the broader goal is clear: healthier pupils are better learners.