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Canada tightens Kenya travel advisory over confirmed Ebola case in Nairobi

Tunoi Kevin 09:50 - 09 October 2026
Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)
Canada has instructed visitors to keep a close watch on their health throughout their stay, and for a full 21 days after departing Kenya.
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Canada has revised its travel guidance for Kenya following confirmation of an Ebola case in Nairobi.

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The Ebola virus disease case links to the wider Bundibugyo strain outbreak currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated advisory calls on travellers to steer clear of healthcare facilities in affected areas unless they require urgent treatment, while also urging compliance with local health protocols and consistent hygiene practices.

Canada issues travel advisory over Kenya
Canada issues travel advisory over Kenya

Canada has further instructed visitors to keep a close watch on their health throughout their stay, and for a full 21 days after departing Kenya. Anyone who develops symptoms has been told to isolate immediately and seek urgent medical care.

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"Monitor your health while in Kenya and for 21 days after you leave. If you develop symptoms of Ebola disease, isolate yourself from others and seek medical care right away," the advisory stated.

The Canadian government states that the overall risk to most travellers remains low as long as they observe precautions.

However, it specifically warned against contact with suspected patients, contaminated materials, or the bodies of individuals who have died from Ebola or from illnesses that remain unexplained.

Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease.
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Canada's move follows similar actions by other Western governments in recent days.

The United States has directed potentially exposed citizens to monitor their health and consult medical professionals if symptoms emerge, while the United Kingdom has advised against all but essential travel to certain parts of the country.

Despite the growing list of international advisories, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has sought to reassure foreign governments, tourists and investors that Kenya remains open for business and travel.

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 3,000, according to the latest government data (Image: Files)

Authorities say contact tracing linked to the confirmed case is ongoing, with 57 individuals identified so far and 10 placed under quarantine.

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The Ministry of Health has maintained that a single imported case does not constitute a wider outbreak, stressing that its response continues to be guided by verified health data rather than speculation.

In response to the case, the government has ramped up surveillance measures and introduced enhanced screening protocols at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for travellers arriving from 10 specific countries

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